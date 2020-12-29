Company Product Description Indication Status
Distalmotion SA, of Epalinges, Switzerland Dexter Surgical robot For use in laparoscopic procedures Received the CE mark
Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd., of Singapore Coro Real-Time RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 kit Molecular diagnostic test; uses RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) and Spike (S) genes for screening Confirms SARS-CoV-2 positive diagnosis by detecting the Nucleocapsid (N) gene Singapore Health Sciences Authority issued provisional authorization
Quanterix Corp., of Billerica, Mass. Simoa Semi-Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test Serological test; runs on the Simoa HD-X analyzer For the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.