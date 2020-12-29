|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Distalmotion SA, of Epalinges, Switzerland
|Dexter
|Surgical robot
|For use in laparoscopic procedures
|Received the CE mark
|Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Coro Real-Time RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 kit
|Molecular diagnostic test; uses RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) and Spike (S) genes for screening
|Confirms SARS-CoV-2 positive diagnosis by detecting the Nucleocapsid (N) gene
|Singapore Health Sciences Authority issued provisional authorization
|Quanterix Corp., of Billerica, Mass.
|Simoa Semi-Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test
|Serological test; runs on the Simoa HD-X analyzer
|For the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
