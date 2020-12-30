|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|ExoIL-12
|Exosome displaying IL-12
|Healthy volunteers (eventually cutaneous T-cell lymphoma)
|No observations of treatment-related adverse events, including chills, fever, fatigue, dizziness, myalgia, headache or back pain; levels of IL-12 below the limit of quantification; plans to enroll patients in first quarter of 2021
|Emergent Biosolutions, of Gaithersburg, Md.
|COVID-HIG
|COVID-19 human hyperimmune globulin
|Post-SARS-CoV-2 exposure prophylaxis
|Starting study testing safety and pharmacokinetics of 3 dose levels administered as a single or repeat IV dose
|Phase II
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|HepTcell
|Nine synthetic HBV-derived peptides plus a TLR9-based adjuvant
|Chronic hepatitis B virus infection
|Enrolled first of 80 patients in the study testing treatment with the drug every 4 weeks for 24 weeks; primary efficacy endpoint is virological response, defined as a 1-log reduction in HBsAg levels from baseline at 24 weeks; secondary endpoints include reactivation of anti-HBV T-cell responses, HBsAg clearance and other assessments of virologic response
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J.
|CRV-431
|Cyclophilin inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|In the Ambition study, the 12 patients taking the low dose had reductions in alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase from baseline to day 28 of 18.4% and 12.1%, respectively, compared to a 0.65% reduction and a 2.52% increase, respectively, for those taking placebo; treatment with high dose is ongoing
|Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|LPCN-1144
|Oral prodrug of testosterone
|Noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Started enrolling patients in the open-label extension of the ongoing Lift study to collect data for up to a total of 72 weeks of therapy
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa. and Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, Switzerland
|Zyesami (aviptadil)
|Formulation of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19
|Completed enrollment of 165 patients; top-line data expected in late January to early February 2021
|Phase III
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, and Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai
|Zerviate (cetirizine)
|Ocular formulation of the histamine-1 receptor antagonist
|Allergic conjunctivitis
|Enrolled first of approximately 296 patients in China-based study
|Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, of Parma, Italy
|Pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102)
|Chemically modified stabilized version of alpha-galactosidase-A
|Fabry disease
|Final results from the Bridge study showed mean annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate in male patients improved from -6.36 mL/min/1.73m2/year to -1.73 mL/min/1.73m2/year and in female patients improved from -5.03 mL/min/1.73m2/year to -0.21 mL/min/1.73m2/year after being switched from agalsidase alfa to PRX-102
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Casirivimab and imdevimab
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Treatment of seronegative patients with the antibody cocktail had a lower risk of death or receiving mechanical ventilation (HR=0.78); antibody cocktail reduced the time-weighted average daily viral load through day 7 by -0.54 log10 copies/mL, and through day 11 by -0.63 log10 copies/mL (nominal p=0.002 for combined doses)
|Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., of Beijing
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Inactivated coronavirus
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Neutralizing antibody positive conversion rate was 99.52%; vaccine provided 79.34% efficacy against developing COVID-19
Notes
