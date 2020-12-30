|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and University of Oxford
|COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca (formerly AZD-1222)
|Vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency provided authorization for emergency supply
|Biocure Technology Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Pharos Vaccine Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|CD-19
|CAR T therapy
|Relapse and refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|Submitted IND application to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to proceed with phase I trial
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Edison, N.J.
|CRV-431
|Hepatitis B structural protein inhibitor; peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Independent data safety monitoring board approved continuation of the phase IIa AMBITION trial
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|Surufatinib (Sulanda in China)
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor and fibroblast growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
|Approved by National Medical Products Administration of China
|Lygenesis Inc., of Pittsburgh
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|End-stage liver disease
|FDA cleared IND; phase IIa trial
|Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Arbaclofen extended release
|GABA B receptor agonist
|Spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis
|FDA issued CRL, stating the company didn't provide adequate justification (including in its most recent NDA amendment) for the statistical analysis of the change from baseline to day 84 in TNmAS-MAL scores comparing arbaclofen 40 mg to placebo, one of the co-primary endpoints; FDA made a number of recommendations, including conducting a new study
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
|Dronabinol soft gel capsules (PPP-002)
|Cannabinoid receptor agonist
|AIDS-related anorexia associated with weight loss and severe nausea, and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy
|New drug submission filed with Health Canada
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Subcutaneously administered single-domain antibody against PD-L1
|MSI-H/dMMR cancer
|Chinese National Medical Products Administration accepted new drug application for review
