|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ambrx Inc., of San Diego
|ARX-788
|HER2 receptor-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|Metastatic breast cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation as monotherapy to treat those who received 1 or more prior anti-HER2 regimens in metastatic setting
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-010 (Xpovio, selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma; diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|NDA submitted to South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for treatment, in combination with low-dose dexamethasone, of adults with relapsed/refractory (r/r) MM and as monotherapy for adults with r/r DLBCL
|Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego
|ARCT-021
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase II study expected to enroll 600 participants to inform dose selection for phase III
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Tab-Cel (tabelecleucel)
|Anti-Epstein-Barr virus allogeneic T-cell therapy
|Lymphoproliferative disease
|BLA submission for treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant disease not yet initiated, pending procedural decision from FDA regarding presentation of historical non-pivotal data
|Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rehovot, Israel
|AL-102
|Gamma secretase inhibitor
|Desmoid tumors
|At end-of-phase I meeting, FDA authorized company to proceed with pivotal phase II/III study that may potentially serve as registrational trial; study in adults and adolescents, known as Ringside, expected to begin in first half of 2021
|Bioniz Therapeutics Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|BNZ-1
|IL-2/IL-9/IL-15 inhibitor
|Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
|Based on FDA feedback at end-of-phase II meeting, including guidance on trial design and NDA submission, pivotal phase III trial in people with relapsed/refractory disease expected to begin in second half of 2021
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer; esophageal adenocarcinoma
|EMA validated type II variation MAA, initiating centralized review of agent, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based combination chemotherapy, in adults with first-line advanced or metastatic disease
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|EMA validated type II variation MAA, initiating centralized review as adjuvant treatment in adults with residual pathologic disease after neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy and resection
|Forge Biologics Inc., of Columbus, Ohio
|FBX-101
|AAV gene therapy
|Krabbe disease
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/II Reskue trial, expected to begin screening for enrollment in January 2021
|Inozyme Pharma Inc., of Boston
|INZ-701
|Ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase-PDE-1 stimulator
|ENPP1 deficiency
|FDA cleared IND application and U.K. MHRA authorized CTA for phase I/II trial in affected adults, expected to initiate enrollment in first half of 2021
|Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc., of Bedminster, N.J.
|MAT-9001 (icosapent + docosapentaenoic acid + heneicosapentaenoic acid)
|Omega-3 fatty acid-based therapeutic
|Hypertriglyceridemia; lipid metabolism disorder
|FDA conditionally accepted Lypdiso as proposed brand name
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|GLB1 gene stimulator
|Infantile GM1 gangliosidosis
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I/II Imagine-1 study, expected to dose first participant in first quarter of 2021
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Somatrogon
|Growth hormone ligand
|Growth hormone deficiency
|FDA accepted BLA filing, setting PDUFA date in October 2021
|Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J.
|Teplizumab
|Anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody
|Type 1 diabetes
|FDA accepted BLA filing and granted priority review, assigning PDUFA date of July 2, 2021
