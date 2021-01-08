|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Libervant (diazepam)
|Buccal formulation of diazepam, a benzodiazepine
|Seizure clusters
|Resubmitted a revised weight-based dosing regimen along with modeling and simulations to FDA in December 2020 and expects to receive feedback and guidance in late January
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Nubeqa (darolutamide)
|Androgen receptor inhibitor
|Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|FDA approved an sNDA to add overall survival and other secondary endpoint data to prescribing information, including additional guidance on drug interactions
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Medicines for Malaria Venture
|Kozenis (tafenoquine)
|Antiparasitic
|Plasmodium vivax malaria
|Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration accepted submission of a category 1 application to extend indication of single-dose treatment to pediatric populations for radical cure (prevention of relapse)
|Medicure Inc., of Winnipeg, Manitoba
|MC-1
|Pyridoxal 5′-phosphate
|Seizures associated with pyridox(am)ine 5'-phosphate oxidase deficiency
|Intends to file an IND application with the FDA and will proceed with the phase III trial
|Merus NV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands
|Zenocutuzumab
|Bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and HER3 receptors
|Neuregulin 1 fusion cancers
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|U.K.'s MHRA approved it for use under Regulation 174, a temporary authorization
|Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|NL-201
|IL-2 and IL-15 mimetic
|Relapsed or refractory solid tumors
|Received a clinical hold letter from FDA related to its IND application to begin a phase I program, stating the company needs to develop a new assay that more precisely measures the amount of protein being administered and demonstrate that dose and administration procedures will accurately deliver the intended dose
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.