Company Product Description Indication Status

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C. Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) Rho kinase inhibitor and prostanoid selective FP receptor agonist Primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug in patients for whom monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil provides insufficient intraocular pressure reduction

Amydis Inc., of San Diego AMDX-2011P Retinal tracer targeting amyloid beta Amyloid angiopathy diagnosis Completed pre-IND meeting with the FDA; reached agreement on nonclinical and clinical plans for the application to start a phase I/IIa study

Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. AXA-1665 Composition of naturally occurring amino acids Overt hepatic encephalopathy FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study; primary endpoint is change in the psychometric hepatic encephalopathy score after 24 weeks

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Jardiance (empagliflozin) SGLT2 inhibitor Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction FDA accepted the supplemental NDA for use of the drug as a treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure and to slow kidney function decline

Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco CK-3773274 Cardiac myosin inhibitor Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy FDA granted orphan drug designation

Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. EDIT-301 CRISPR/Cas12a-based therapy targeting HBG1 and HBG2 promoters in the beta-globin locus Sickle cell disease FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study

Exicure Inc., of Chicago Cavrotolimod (AST-008) Spherical nucleic acid-enabled TLR9 agonist Locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma FDA granted fast track designation for cavrotolimod in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in Merkel cell carcinoma refractory to prior anti-PD-1 blockade and for cavrotolimod plus an anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma refractory to prior anti-PD-(L)1 blockade

Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco IDE-397 Methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor Solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion Submitted IND for a phase I study to the FDA

Istari Oncology Inc., of Durham, N.C. Pvsripo Viral immunotherapy based on the Sabin type 1 polio vaccine Advanced melanoma (stage IIB-IV) FDA granted orphan drug designation

Lysogene SA, of Paris LYS-GM101 Adeno-associated viral vector serotype rh.10 expressing beta-galactosidase GM1 gangliosidosis U.K. MHRA and Research Ethics Committee approved the start of a phase III study in the U.K. that's scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia NNZ-2591 Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1 Phelan-McDermid syndrome European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia NNZ-2591 Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1 Angelman syndrome European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia NNZ-2591 Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1 Pitt Hopkins European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation

Obseva SA, of Geneva Yselty (Linzagolix) GNRH receptor antagonist Uterine fibroids EMA validated the MAA

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., of Canton, Mass. Renu Cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft Knee osteoarthritis FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation

Receptor Life Sciences, of Seattle RLS-103 Inhaled cannabidiol Acute panic attack Completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA with guidance on requirements to develop the drug under the 505(b)(2) pathway

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine registered the vaccine under emergency use authorization procedure

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor Uncomplicated influenza European Commission approved the drug for treatment of influenza and as a post-exposure prophylaxis

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China Chiauranib Aurora B, CSF1R, VEGFR/PDGFR/c-Kit inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer Center of Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration accepted the IND for a phase III study