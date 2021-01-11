|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution)
|Rho kinase inhibitor and prostanoid selective FP receptor agonist
|Primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug in patients for whom monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil provides insufficient intraocular pressure reduction
|Amydis Inc., of San Diego
|AMDX-2011P
|Retinal tracer targeting amyloid beta
|Amyloid angiopathy diagnosis
|Completed pre-IND meeting with the FDA; reached agreement on nonclinical and clinical plans for the application to start a phase I/IIa study
|Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AXA-1665
|Composition of naturally occurring amino acids
|Overt hepatic encephalopathy
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study; primary endpoint is change in the psychometric hepatic encephalopathy score after 24 weeks
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Jardiance (empagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|FDA accepted the supplemental NDA for use of the drug as a treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure and to slow kidney function decline
|Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|CK-3773274
|Cardiac myosin inhibitor
|Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDIT-301
|CRISPR/Cas12a-based therapy targeting HBG1 and HBG2 promoters in the beta-globin locus
|Sickle cell disease
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study
|Exicure Inc., of Chicago
|Cavrotolimod (AST-008)
|Spherical nucleic acid-enabled TLR9 agonist
|Locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
|FDA granted fast track designation for cavrotolimod in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in Merkel cell carcinoma refractory to prior anti-PD-1 blockade and for cavrotolimod plus an anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma refractory to prior anti-PD-(L)1 blockade
|Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|IDE-397
|Methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor
|Solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion
|Submitted IND for a phase I study to the FDA
|Istari Oncology Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Pvsripo
|Viral immunotherapy based on the Sabin type 1 polio vaccine
|Advanced melanoma (stage IIB-IV)
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Lysogene SA, of Paris
|LYS-GM101
|Adeno-associated viral vector serotype rh.10 expressing beta-galactosidase
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|U.K. MHRA and Research Ethics Committee approved the start of a phase III study in the U.K. that's scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021
|Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|NNZ-2591
|Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1
|Phelan-McDermid syndrome
|European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation
|Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|NNZ-2591
|Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1
|Angelman syndrome
|European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation
|Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|NNZ-2591
|Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1
|Pitt Hopkins
|European Commission adopted the EMA's recommendation to grant orphan designation
|Obseva SA, of Geneva
|Yselty (Linzagolix)
|GNRH receptor antagonist
|Uterine fibroids
|EMA validated the MAA
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc., of Canton, Mass.
|Renu
|Cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft
|Knee osteoarthritis
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Receptor Life Sciences, of Seattle
|RLS-103
|Inhaled cannabidiol
|Acute panic attack
|Completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA with guidance on requirements to develop the drug under the 505(b)(2) pathway
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine registered the vaccine under emergency use authorization procedure
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
|Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor
|Uncomplicated influenza
|European Commission approved the drug for treatment of influenza and as a post-exposure prophylaxis
|Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China
|Chiauranib
|Aurora B, CSF1R, VEGFR/PDGFR/c-Kit inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|Center of Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration accepted the IND for a phase III study
