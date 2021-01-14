|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Tislelizumab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|China's NMPA approved in combination with chemotherapy in first-line advanced squamous disease
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas
|Sotagliflozin
|Dual sodium glucose transporter-1/transporter-2 inhibitor
|Heart failure
|FDA provided feedback that phase III Soloist and Scored studies can support NDA submission to reduce risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization and urgent visits for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes with worsening or additional risk factors for the indication
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ligelizumab (QGE-031)
|Anti-IgE antibody
|Urticaria
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to treat chronic idiopathic disease in people with inadequate response to H1-antihistamines
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-200
|Autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy
|Metachromatic leukodystrophy
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to treat early-onset disease
|Theratechnologies Inc., of Montreal
|TH-1902
|Sortilin receptor antagonist
|Advanced solid tumors
|Received “study may proceed” letter from FDA for phase I trial, expected to begin in second quarter of 2021
|Theratechnologies Inc., of Montreal
|Tesamorelin
|GHRH receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Received “study may proceed” letter from FDA for phase III trial with recommendation to request a meeting with agency to discuss proposed trial design, which company expects to pursue
|Vor Biopharma Inc., of Boston
|VOR-33
|CD33-targeted engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/IIa trial, expected to begin in first half of 2021 in people at high risk of relapse
