|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Glow Lifetech Ltd., of Toronto
|Mycell Technology
|Plant-based delivery system
|Delivers Artemic, a natural anti-inflammatory formulation by MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to suppresses cytokine storm and clinical deterioration to support the recovery of COVID-19 patients
|Reported results of a phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for Artemic, powered by Mycell Technology, on patients with COVID-19; met all the phase II primary and secondary endpoints; demonstrated improved clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients
|
Notes
