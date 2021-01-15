Company Product Description Indication Status
Motus GI Holdings Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Pure-Vu Gen2 system Device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to irrigate the colon and evacuate debris Facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure Received European regulatory approval for enhancements
Sml Genetree Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit Molecular diagnostic For the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum specimens, as well as for use in pooled patient specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.