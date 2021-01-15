Sml Genetree Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea

Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit

Molecular diagnostic

For the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum specimens, as well as for use in pooled patient specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab specimens

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA