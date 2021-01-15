|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Motus GI Holdings Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Pure-Vu Gen2 system
|Device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to irrigate the colon and evacuate debris
|Facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure
|Received European regulatory approval for enhancements
|Sml Genetree Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit
|Molecular diagnostic
|For the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum specimens, as well as for use in pooled patient specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
