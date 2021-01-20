Company Product Description Indication Status
Lightpoint Medical Ltd., of Chesham, U.K. Sensei Robotic gamma probe For intra-operative detection of sentinel lymph nodes as well as cancer metastasis through the lymphatic system Received the CE mark
Omniguide Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Oto-U CO2 laser system fiber For ENT and otology surgery Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Renegade.bio, of San Francisco Salivadirect Saliva-based PCR test Detects SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

