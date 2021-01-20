|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Lightpoint Medical Ltd., of Chesham, U.K.
|Sensei
|Robotic gamma probe
|For intra-operative detection of sentinel lymph nodes as well as cancer metastasis through the lymphatic system
|Received the CE mark
|Omniguide Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Oto-U
|CO2 laser system fiber
|For ENT and otology surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Renegade.bio, of San Francisco
|Salivadirect
|Saliva-based PCR test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.