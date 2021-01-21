|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|BAT-1308
|PD-1-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|Study initiated to determine maximum tolerated dose, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity; disease-specific expansion cohorts planned at maximally tolerated or biologically relevant dose
|Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Xpro-1595
|TNF alpha ligand inhibitor
|Alzheimer's disease
|Interim data from ongoing phase Ib trial showed cytokine/chemokine CSF levels decreased after 12 weeks of therapy, including statistically significant reductions of c-reactive protein and YKL-40, (p<0.0001); correlation seen between neuroinflammation, measured by CSF, and neuroimaging biomarker of MRI white matter free water (R2=0.75; p<0.01)
|Kuur Therapeutics Ltd., of Houston
|KUR-501
|Autologous GD2 CAR-NKT cells
|Neuroblastoma
|Ginakit2 study in relapsed/refractory disease with 10 evaluable participants and escalation to dose of 1x108 cells/m2 showed 1 complete and 1 partial response, with stable disease in 3 additional people
|Kuur Therapeutics Ltd., of Houston
|KUR-502
|Off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-NKT cells
|CD19-positive cancer
|Anchor study in relapsed/refractory disease with 2 evaluable participants with lymphoma treated to date at starting dose of 1x107 cells/m2 showed 1 complete and 1 partial response
|Lyndra Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|LYN-047 (rosuvastatin, extended release)
|HMG CoA reductase inhibitor
|Dyslipidemia
|First of 16 healthy participants dosed in trial in Australia assessing weekly oral treatment; following run-in of immediate-release drug, participants receive 140-mg capsule (equivalent to 20-mg daily dose) in 2 administrations 1 week apart
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273 (TAK-919)
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. dosed first of 200 healthy adults in phase I/II study in Japan
|Sutro Biopharma Inc., of South San Francisco
|STRO-002
|Folate receptor alpha-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|Ovarian cancer
|First participant dosed in dose-expansion cohort of 4.3 or 5.2 mg/kg every 3 weeks
|Transgene SA, of Strasbourg, France
|TG-4050
|Virus-based immunotherapy
|Head and neck cancer
|First of up to 30 participants with HPV-negative disease dosed; initial data expected in second half of 2021
|Phase II
|Aribio Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea
|AR-1001
|Inhibits neuron apoptosis, restores synaptic plasticity and activates autophagy removal of amyloid plaques and tau proteins
|Mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease
|Completed last patient visit in the 210-patient study in which 171 patients completed the 6-month treatment; top-line data expected by the end of the first quarter of 2021
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of Delray Beach, Fla.
|MS-1819
|Recombinant lipase enzyme
|Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis
|First 2 patients treated in the Option 2 extension study; top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario
|Cardiolrx
|Cannabidiol
|Hospitalized COVID-19 with a history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease
|Formed a data safety monitoring committee and a clinical endpoints committee for the 422-patient phase II/III study
|Dermata Therapeutics LLC, of San Diego
|DMT-310
|Natural product from a freshwater sponge
|Moderate to severe acne
|Once-weekly treatment significantly reduced inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions and had a greater proportion of Investigator Global Assessment treatment success
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|HTX-011
|Anesthetic bupivacaine and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam
|Postoperative pain following bunionectomy
|Data published in the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association showed 77% of patients taking HTX-011 plus over-the-counter oral acetaminophen and ibuprofen were opioid-free through the 72-hour period following surgery and continued to be opioid-free through 28 days of recovery
|Meissa Vaccines Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|MV-012-968
|Intranasal live attenuated respiratory syncytial virus vaccine
|Respiratory syncytial virus infection prophylaxis
|First of up to 70 participants treated in the study; primary endpoint is frequency of symptomatic respiratory syncytial virus infection
|Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, of Milan
|Evenamide
|Sodium channel inhibitor
|Schizophrenia
|Last of 138 participants enrolled in 4-week explanatory study 008 assessing 2 fixed doses (7.5 mg and 15 mg) twice daily in people with chronic disease receiving treatment with second-generation atypical antipsychotic to address FDA questions on preclinical data before submitting IND for pivotal phase III trial
|Surface Ophthalmics Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif.
|SURF-201
|Ophthalmic formulation of the corticosteroid betamethasone
|Post-cataract surgery pain and inflammation
|Twice-daily dosing produced complete clearance of anterior chamber cells at day 8 (p=0.01) and day 15 (p=0.001); almost 90% of patients were pain free at day 15
|Phase III
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Nefecon
|Targeted release formulation of the corticosteroid budesonide
|Primary IgA nephropathy
|Completed enrollment in part B of the 360-patient Neflgard study
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Abcellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In the Blaze-2 study, treatment with bamlanivimab reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo (p=0.00026)
|Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York
|Caplyta (lumateperone)
|Serotonin 5-HT2A receptor/dopamine D2 receptor antagonist
|Schizophrenia
|Data from 6-week switching study in people with stable disease that showed drug was well-tolerated with stable symptom control published online in Schizophrenia Research
|Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Bintrafusp alfa
|Bifunctional immunotherapy blocking TGF-beta and PD-L1 pathways
|Stage IV non-small-cell lung cancer
|Independent data monitoring committee recommended discontinuing the INTR@PID Lung 037 study because it's unlikely to meet the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ORMD-0801
|Oral insulin
|Type 2 diabetes
|Started randomization of the 675-patient study comparing once-daily and twice-daily treatment to placebo; primary endpoint is A1c levels; secondary endpoint is change in fasting plasma glucose
