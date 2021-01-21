|Company
|Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif.
|Aquilion Exceed LB
|Large bore CT system with Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine deep learning reconstruction technology
|For acquiring and displaying cross-sectional volumes of the whole body, to include the head; supports radiation oncology workflows
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Covaxx, a Hauppauge, N.Y.-based subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc. (UBI)
|UBI SARS-CoV-2 ELISA
|Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) antibody blood diagnostic test
|For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma from individuals that are 15 days or more post-symptom onset
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Lumiradx UK Ltd., of London
|Lumiradx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test
|Microfluidic immunofluorescence assay
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens
|Received approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency
|Lumiradx UK Ltd., of London
|Lumiradx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test
|Microfluidic immunofluorescence assay
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens
|The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) issued approval
|Retia Medical LLC, of Valhalla, N.Y.
|Argos
|Cardiac output monitor with Multi-Beat Analysis algorithm
|For hemodynamic monitoring
|Received CE mark approval
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Warsaw, Ind., and Bactiguard Holding AB, of Tullinge, Sweden
|Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants
|Orthopedic implant with coating to prevent infection
|Restores anatomic shape to fractured bones
|Obtained the CE mark
