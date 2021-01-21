Company Product Description Indication Status
Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif. Aquilion Exceed LB Large bore CT system with Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine deep learning reconstruction technology For acquiring and displaying cross-sectional volumes of the whole body, to include the head; supports radiation oncology workflows Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Covaxx, a Hauppauge, N.Y.-based subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc. (UBI) UBI SARS-CoV-2 ELISA Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) antibody blood diagnostic test For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma from individuals that are 15 days or more post-symptom onset Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Lumiradx UK Ltd., of London Lumiradx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Microfluidic immunofluorescence assay Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens Received approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency
Retia Medical LLC, of Valhalla, N.Y. Argos Cardiac output monitor with Multi-Beat Analysis algorithm For hemodynamic monitoring Received CE mark approval
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Warsaw, Ind., and Bactiguard Holding AB, of Tullinge, Sweden Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants Orthopedic implant with coating to prevent infection Restores anatomic shape to fractured bones Obtained the CE mark

