|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|AM-301
|Nasal spray gel
|Allergic rhinitis
|Started the 36-patient phase Ib/II/III study testing exposure to pollen in an allergen challenge chamber; primary endpoint is the Total Nasal Symptom Score over 4 hours of exposure
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|Advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the phase I/II TROPION-PanTumor01 study, objective response rate was 21% to 25% for doses between 4 mg/kg and 8 mg/kg; median progression-free survival ranged from 4.3 months to 8.2 months
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Patritumab deruxtecan
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER3
|Previously treated EGFR-mutated metastatic/unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer
|Median membrane H score for HER3 expression was 180 at baseline; preliminary assessments suggest there's a correlation between higher HER3 membrane expression and response rate
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Amivantamab
|EGFR and MET bispecific antibody
|Metastatic or unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy
|In the Chrysalis study, the overall response rate was 40% for the 32 patients, including 4% complete responses; median duration of response was 11.1 months; median progression-free survival was 8.3 months; median overall survival was 22.8 months
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Hafnium oxide nanoparticles
|Esophageal cancer
|Treated first of up to 24 patients in the study that includes a dose-escalation phase and an expansion cohort at the recommended phase II dose
|Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd., of Ottawa, Ontario
|OB-002H
|CCR5 antagonist
|Healthy volunteers (eventually HIV prophylaxis)
|OB-002H gel was safe and well-tolerated; no evidence of systemic absorption of OB-002
|Phase II
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe COVID-19
|The 120-patient study is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 1; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through day 29 based on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial clinical status ordinal scale
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|CoV-2373
|Recombinant nanoparticle-based vaccine with saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In the phase IIb South African study, vaccine had 60% efficacy for preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 in HIV negative patients; efficacy was 49.4% for total population of HIV-positive and negative participants
|Ovoca Bio plc, of Dublin
|BP-101
|Synthetic peptide
|Hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women
|First of 476 patients enrolled in the study comparing 3 dose levels to placebo; co-primary endpoints are changes in the Female Sexual Function Index desire domain and the Female Sexual Distress Scale after 4 weeks of daily dosing
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the Summit basket study, there were 6 partial responses among the 10 evaluable patients with EFGR exon 18 mutations who had been treated with an EGFR-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor; median duration of response was 7.5 months; median progression-free survival was 9.1 months
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19
|Following an interim review of safety and efficacy data, the independent data safety monitoring board unanimously recommended continuation of the global phase II/III study
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Repotrectinib
|Kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK
|ROS1-positive TKI-naïve non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the Trident-1 study, confirmed objective response rate was 93% for the 15 patients
|Phase III
|Astrazeneca, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor; epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist
|EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer
|Exploratory analysis of the Adaura study showed Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 84% in patients who had been treated with prior adjuvant chemotherapy and by 77% in patients who had not had the prior therapy
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor
|COVID-19
|Completed enrollment in the study; top-line data expected in March 2021
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In the Ensemble study, protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection was 72% in the U.S., 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, 28 days post-vaccination; vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|CoV-2373
|Recombinant nanoparticle-based vaccine with saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In the U.K. study, the vaccine had 89.3% efficacy at preventing mild, moderate or severe COVID-19; post hoc analysis showed 95.6% efficacy against the original COVID-19 strain and 85.6% efficacy against the U.K. variant strain
