Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.

Xpovio (selinexor)

Oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound

Multiple myeloma or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Received principal approval letter from Israeli Ministry of Health for use in combination with dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, at least 1 immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy