Company Product Description Indication Status
Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo Xospata (gilteritinib) FLT3 inhibitor Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia China’s NMPA granted conditional approval for use in patients whose disease has FLT3 mutation detected by validated test
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Forxiga (dapagliflozin) Oral, once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor Heart failure Approved in China to reduce risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with NYHA class-IV heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
EMD Serono, part of Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA Tepmetko (tepotinib) MET inhibitor Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer FDA approved following priority review for use in adults whose disease harbors MET exon 14 skipping alterations; accelerated approval may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials
Intrommune Therapeutics Inc., of New York INT-301 Oral mucosal immunotherapy Peanut allergies FDA accepted IND to test drug using toothpaste delivery system
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass. Xpovio (selinexor) Oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound Multiple myeloma or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Received principal approval letter from Israeli Ministry of Health for use in combination with dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, at least 1 immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy
Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Coronavac Vaccine COVID-19 Filed for conditional marketing authorization with China’s NMPA
Theratechnologies Inc., of Montreal TH-1902 Peptide-drug conjugate Sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors refractory to standard therapy FDA granted fast track designation

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.