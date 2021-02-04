|Company
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Xospata (gilteritinib)
|FLT3 inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia
|China’s NMPA granted conditional approval for use in patients whose disease has FLT3 mutation detected by validated test
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Forxiga (dapagliflozin)
|Oral, once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor
|Heart failure
|Approved in China to reduce risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with NYHA class-IV heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|EMD Serono, part of Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA
|Tepmetko (tepotinib)
|MET inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA approved following priority review for use in adults whose disease harbors MET exon 14 skipping alterations; accelerated approval may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials
|Intrommune Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|INT-301
|Oral mucosal immunotherapy
|Peanut allergies
|FDA accepted IND to test drug using toothpaste delivery system
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|Oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound
|Multiple myeloma or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Received principal approval letter from Israeli Ministry of Health for use in combination with dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, at least 1 immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Filed for conditional marketing authorization with China’s NMPA
|Theratechnologies Inc., of Montreal
|TH-1902
|Peptide-drug conjugate
|Sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors refractory to standard therapy
|FDA granted fast track designation
