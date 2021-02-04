Company Product Description Indication Status
B-Secur Ltd., of Belfast, U.K. Heartkey Software library that classifies a 30 second electrocardiogram (ECG) spot check recording as normal sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, unreadable or inconclusive To be in medical devices to assess a single lead ECG spot checks from adult patients Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Claronav Kolahi Inc., of Toronto Navient ENT Computer-assisted surgical navigation system For inpatient and outpatient ear, nose, and throat and transnasal interventions Received Chinese regulatory clearance from the National Medical Products Administration
Ischemaview Inc. (dba RapidAI), of Menlo Park, Calif. Rapid Artificial intelligence-based imaging platform Allows for cerebrovascular imaging in stroke patients Received registration approval and clearance from Argentina's Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médic
Precision Biomonitoring Inc., of Guelph, Ontario Triplelock SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-well plate format Shelf-stable, pre-aliquoted lyophilized test Detects the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 Received Health Canada approval
Precision Spine Inc., of Parsippany, N.J. Dakota ACDF standalone system Features a titanium plate PEEK cage with cortical cancellous screws for autogenous bone graft to help facilitate fusion Treatment of degenerative disc disease Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

