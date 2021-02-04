|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|B-Secur Ltd., of Belfast, U.K.
|Heartkey
|Software library that classifies a 30 second electrocardiogram (ECG) spot check recording as normal sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, unreadable or inconclusive
|To be in medical devices to assess a single lead ECG spot checks from adult patients
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Claronav Kolahi Inc., of Toronto
|Navient ENT
|Computer-assisted surgical navigation system
|For inpatient and outpatient ear, nose, and throat and transnasal interventions
|Received Chinese regulatory clearance from the National Medical Products Administration
|Ischemaview Inc. (dba RapidAI), of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Rapid
|Artificial intelligence-based imaging platform
|Allows for cerebrovascular imaging in stroke patients
|Received registration approval and clearance from Argentina's Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médic
|Precision Biomonitoring Inc., of Guelph, Ontario
|Triplelock SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-well plate format
|Shelf-stable, pre-aliquoted lyophilized test
|Detects the RNA of SARS-CoV-2
|Received Health Canada approval
|Precision Spine Inc., of Parsippany, N.J.
|Dakota ACDF standalone system
|Features a titanium plate PEEK cage with cortical cancellous screws for autogenous bone graft to help facilitate fusion
|Treatment of degenerative disc disease
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
