Cue Health Inc., of San Diego, Calif.

Cue COVID-19 test

Lower nasal swab point-of-care test

Molecular detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Mayo Clinic study evaluated the test's accuracy against the centralized lab PCR testing model in samples from 292 patients in a point-of-care setting; found that the overall concordance between the Cue test and the reference laboratory tests was 97.8%; Cue test was positive in 91.7-95.7% of patients who tested positive by the reference method; 98.4% of patients who received a negative reference result also obtained negative results by Cue Health; study was published in Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Diseases