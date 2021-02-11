|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cue Health Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
|Cue COVID-19 test
|Lower nasal swab point-of-care test
|Molecular detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Mayo Clinic study evaluated the test's accuracy against the centralized lab PCR testing model in samples from 292 patients in a point-of-care setting; found that the overall concordance between the Cue test and the reference laboratory tests was 97.8%; Cue test was positive in 91.7-95.7% of patients who tested positive by the reference method; 98.4% of patients who received a negative reference result also obtained negative results by Cue Health; study was published in Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
|Magnolia Medical Technologies Inc., of Seattle
|Steripath Gen2 initial specimen diversion device (ISDD)
|User-controlled negative pressure diverts and sequesters the initial 1.5 to 2.0 mL of blood collected for culture
|Reduces blood culture contamination and false-positive central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates
|Presented phase I study results; reported 0.0% blood culture contamination events; had 0.0% false-positive CLABSIs out of 4,462 blood cultures drawn with the Steripath Gen2 ISDD during a 4-month study vs. a 3.15% contamination rate (29 contamination events in 922 blood cultures) using the standard method
|
Notes
