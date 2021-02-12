|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Curevac NV, of Tübingen, Germany
|CVnCoV
|mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Initiated a rolling submission with the EMA
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif., and Nantkwest Inc., of El Segundo, Calif.
|hAD5 T-cell vaccine
|Vaccine targeting outer spike protein and inner nucleocapsid protein
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Received FDA authorization to expand a phase I trial of the subcutaneous version; FDA also authorized a second phase I study to examine the addition of an oral boost to the subcutaneous prime administration; as a result, the companies will enroll another 105 participants in the U.S. trials
|Lysogene SA, of Paris
|LYS-GM101
|Adeno-associated viral vector serotype rh.10 expressing beta-galactosidase
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|FDA cleared the IND application
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting angiopoietin-like 3
|Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|FDA approved it as an adjunct to other low-density lipoprotein cholesterol lowering therapies to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 and older
|Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Tukysa (tucatinib)
|HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
|European Commission granted marketing authorization, in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine, for the treatment of adult patients who have received at least 2 prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Chicago
|Ogluo (glucagon) injection
|Peptide hormone
|Severe hypoglycemia in diabetes mellitus
|European Commission approved it in all 27 EU countries, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.