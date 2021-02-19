Company Product Description Indication Status
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India  Sputnik V COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 prophylaxis Initiated the process in India for emergency use authorization, in partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif. Heplisav B Hepatitis B vaccine (recombinant) Hepatitis B virus European Commission granted marketing authorization for active immunization against HBV caused by all known subtypes in adults
Immunicum AB, of Stockholm Ilixadencel Cell-based, off-the-shelf immune primer Gastrointestinal stromal tumors EMA granted orphan drug designation
Immunocore Ltd., of Oxfordshire, U.K. Tebentafusp (IMCgp-100) HLA class I antigen A-2 alpha modulator; melanocyte protein Pmel 17 modulator; CD3 modulator Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Ruxolitinib cream JAK inhibitor Atopic dermatitis  FDA accepted for priority review the NDA
Janssen-Cilag International NV, unit of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate Single-dose vaccine developed using the Advac platform COVID-19 prophylaxis Submitted for emergency use listing to the WHO
Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Toripalimab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma China's NMPA accepted the sNDA for toripalimab combined with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients
Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow  Sputnik V COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 prophylaxis Approved in the Republic of San Marino
Travere Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Sparsentan Dual-acting antagonist of endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors IgA nephropathy European Commission granted orphan designation 

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.