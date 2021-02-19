|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Hyderabad, India
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Initiated the process in India for emergency use authorization, in partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Heplisav B
|Hepatitis B vaccine (recombinant)
|Hepatitis B virus
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for active immunization against HBV caused by all known subtypes in adults
|Immunicum AB, of Stockholm
|Ilixadencel
|Cell-based, off-the-shelf immune primer
|Gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|EMA granted orphan drug designation
|Immunocore Ltd., of Oxfordshire, U.K.
|Tebentafusp (IMCgp-100)
|HLA class I antigen A-2 alpha modulator; melanocyte protein Pmel 17 modulator; CD3 modulator
|Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Ruxolitinib cream
|JAK inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|FDA accepted for priority review the NDA
|Janssen-Cilag International NV, unit of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Single-dose vaccine developed using the Advac platform
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Submitted for emergency use listing to the WHO
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|China's NMPA accepted the sNDA for toripalimab combined with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Approved in the Republic of San Marino
|Travere Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Sparsentan
|Dual-acting antagonist of endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors
|IgA nephropathy
|European Commission granted orphan designation
