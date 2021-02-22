|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego
|Tempol
|Superoxide dismutase modulator
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared IND to proceed with phase II/III study enrolling patients early in the infection
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Otezla (apremilast)
|Small-molecule PDE4 inhibitor
|Mild to moderate plaque psoriasis
|Submitted supplemental NDA seeking use in patients who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer
|Company voluntarily withdrew indication in U.S.; decision made in consultation with FDA; Imfinzi was granted accelerated approval in May 2017, but post-approval phase III Danube study failed to meet primary endpoints in 2020
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Nurown
|Autologous MSC-NTF cells
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Received FDA feedback, with agency concluding current level of clinical data does not provide threshold of substantial evidence FDA is seeking to support BLA; FDA also advised that this recommendation does not preclude company from proceeding with BLA submission
|Cassava Sciences Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Simufilam
|Filamin A modulator
|Alzheimer's disease
|Completed end-of-phase II meeting with FDA; reached agreement on key elements for pivotal phase III program to support NDA filing
|Celsion Corp., of Lawrenceville, N.J.
|GEN-1
|DNA-mediated interleukin-12 immunotherapy
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Curocell Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea
|CRC-01
|CD19 CAR T-cell therapy
|Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the phase I/II clinical study application; trial expected to start in the first half of 2021
|Federal Research Center for Research and Development of Immunobiological Preparations in Russia
|Kovivac
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Registered by the Russian Ministry of Health for the prevention of COVID-19
|Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York
|Caplyta (lumateperone)
|Serotonin 5-HT2A receptor/dopamine D2 receptor antagonist
|Bipolar I or II disorder
|Submitted supplemental NDAs for 2 indications: as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate for treating bipolar depression in adults
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|China's NMPA granted conditional approval to treat patients after failure of at least 2 lines of prior systemic therapy
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rockville, Md.
|SPN-812
|Norepinephrine uptake inhibitor; psychomodulator
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|Received notice from the FDA that the NDA resubmission seeking approval for use in pediatric patients is considered a class I resubmission, with a PDUFA date in early April 2021
|Zosano Pharma Corp., of Fremont, Calif.
|Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system)
|5-HT 1b receptor agonist; 5-HT 1d receptor agonist
|Migraine
|Received official type A meeting minutes from FDA regarding requirements for resubmission of 505(b)(2) NDA following complete response letter received Oct. 20, 2020; company maintains plan to conduct additional pharmacokinetic (PK) study for inclusion in resubmission package; FDA also recommended a skin assessment on patients in the planned PK study
