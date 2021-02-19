|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif.
|Reliance SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB RT-PCR
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and/or influenza B in nasopharyngeal and anterior nasal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif.
|Reliance SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Kits
|Real-time RT-PCR test; targets two separate regions in the nucleocapsid gene (N1 and N2 regions)
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory tract specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.