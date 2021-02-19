Company Product Description Indication Status
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif. Reliance SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB RT-PCR Real-time RT-PCR test For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and/or influenza B in nasopharyngeal and anterior nasal swabs Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif. Reliance SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Kits Real-time RT-PCR test; targets two separate regions in the nucleocapsid gene (N1 and N2 regions) For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory tract specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

