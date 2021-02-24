Company Product Description Indication Status
Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla. Ampligen (rintatolimod) Ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator; TLR-3 agonist; polymerase co-factor VP35 inhibitor Pancreatic cancer Candidate from subsidiary NV Hemispherx Biopharma Europe granted orphan medicinal product designation by EC
Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai Xpovio (selinexor, ATG-010) Selective inhibitor of nuclear export Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma China's NMPA granted priority review to NDA
Kura Oncology Inc., of San Diego Tipifarnib Inhibitor of farnesyl transferase Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to treat recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant disease with variant allele frequency ≥ 20% after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy
Pfizer Inc., of New York TicoVac Inactivated whole virus vaccine Tick-borne encephalitis FDA accepted BLA and granted priority review, setting PDUFA date in August 2021
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik V COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Egyptian Drug Authority granted emergency use authorization
Teleflex Inc., of Wayne, Pa. Freeze-dried plasma Lyophilized human plasma Bleeding BLA submitted to FDA

