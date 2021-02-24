|Company
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator; TLR-3 agonist; polymerase co-factor VP35 inhibitor
|Pancreatic cancer
|Candidate from subsidiary NV Hemispherx Biopharma Europe granted orphan medicinal product designation by EC
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Xpovio (selinexor, ATG-010)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear export
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|China's NMPA granted priority review to NDA
|Kura Oncology Inc., of San Diego
|Tipifarnib
|Inhibitor of farnesyl transferase
|Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to treat recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant disease with variant allele frequency ≥ 20% after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|TicoVac
|Inactivated whole virus vaccine
|Tick-borne encephalitis
|FDA accepted BLA and granted priority review, setting PDUFA date in August 2021
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Egyptian Drug Authority granted emergency use authorization
|Teleflex Inc., of Wayne, Pa.
|Freeze-dried plasma
|Lyophilized human plasma
|Bleeding
|BLA submitted to FDA
