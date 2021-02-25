|Company
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|AGN-190584 (pilocarpine)
|Cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist
|Presbyopia
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Humira (adalimumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor
|Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
|FDA approved use of the drug in pediatric patients 5 or older with ulcerative colitis
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Libervant (diazepam)
|Buccal formulation of the benzodiazepine
|Seizure clusters
|FDA provided further guidance on the information and supporting analysis relating to revised weight-based dosing regimen required to address issues in the September 2020 complete response letter
|Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|BB-1111 (betibeglogene autotemcel)
|Gene therapy expressing beta-globin
|Sickle cell disease
|FDA placed clinical holds on the phase I/II and phase III studies
|Cansino Biologics Inc., of China
|Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV)
|Recombinant adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Differentiated thyroid cancer after progression on prior therapy and who radioactive iodine-refractory
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-41
|Selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA cleared the IND
|Retrotope Inc., of Los Altos, Calif.
|RT-001
|Synthetic linoleic acid
|Infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy and Friedreich’s ataxia
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designations for both indications; FDA granted fast track designation for Friedreich’s ataxia; EMA granted orphan drug designation for infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy
|The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the Republic of Guatemala granted emergency use authorization
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Cabenuva (rilpivirine/cabotegravir)
|Antiviral
|HIV-1 infection
|Submitted a supplemental NDA to the FDA to include an option for administration every 2 months
|Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., part of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Inactivated vaccine, produced in Vero cells, for intramuscular injection
|COVID-19
|NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China
