|Clinical Enterprise Inc., of Luxembourg
|Empowerdx COVID-19 Home Collection Kit
|Home COVID-19 nasal PCR kit
|SARS-CoV-2
|FDA granted EUA
|Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco
|Azova COVID-19 Test Collection Kit
|For use with the Fluidigm Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay on the company's Biomark HD platform
|SARS-CoV-2
|FDA granted EUA
|Invo Bioscience Inc., of Sarasota, Fla.
|Invocell
|In vivo intravaginal culture system
|Infertility
|Mexico's Federal Committee for Protection from Sanitary Risks (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) approved the importation of Invocell
|Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Hominis
|Robot-assisted surgical platform
|Single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures including benign hysterectomy
|FDA granted de novo marketing authorization
|Mobidiag Ltd., of Espoo, Finland
|Amplidiag RESP-4 molecular diagnostic test
|Simultaneous detection of some of the most prevalent respiratory viruses
|SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and RSV
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Opgen Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Curetis Unyvero System
|In vitro diagnostics
|Pneumonia requiring hospitalization
|China's NMPA granted approval
|Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc., of Toronto
|Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System (v2.1)
|Used to examine tissue microstructures during surgery
|Real-time margin visualization
|FDA granted marketing clearance
|Vascular Grafts Solutions Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Viola
|Clampless proximal anastomosis
|Coronary artery bypass grafting
|FDA granted marketing clearance
|Vetex Medical Ltd., of Galway, Ireland
|Revene Thrombectomy Catheter
|De-clots peripheral vessels
|Deep vein thrombosis
|FDA granted marketing clearance
