|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|AV-COVID-19
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events; treated individuals produced antibodies
|2/25/21
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|AdCOVID
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial begun
|2/25/21
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion (AP-014)
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Added 2 new study sites to ongoing trial testing inhalation treatment
|2/23/21
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|Dual IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist
|Atopic dermatitis
|Interim data from 3 dose cohorts in ongoing study showed 74% average reduction in EASI from baseline at therapeutic doses (400 mg and 600 mg) after 8 weeks vs. 42% for placebo; 89% of participants achieved EASI-50 and 56% achieved EASI-90
|3/1/21
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|IBI-322
|Anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|First participant dosed in phase Ia U.S. study
|3/1/21
|LG Chem Life Sciences Co., of Seoul, Korea
|LG-00303174 (formerly TT-01025)
|SSAO/VAP-1 inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|First of about 64 healthy adults dosed
|2/23/21
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2)
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial begun in order to understand the effect of a booster on immunity against COVID-19 caused by the circulating and potential newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
|2/25/21
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea
|SB-17 (ustekinumab biosimilar)
|Dual IL-12/IL-23 receptor antagonist
|Not disclosed
|First of 201 healthy male participants dosed in trial evaluating single dose vs. EU- or U.S.-sourced Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen Biotech)
|3/1/21
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|TAK-019/NVX-CoV2373
|Recombinant protein-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|First of up to 200 subjects treated in the phase I/II immunogenicity and safety study; data expected in the 2H2021
|2/24/21
|Takis Biotech Srl, of Rome
|COVID-eVax
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|First of 80 healthy volunteers dosed in phase I study evaluating 4 groups using different doses administered with or without booster; phase II portion will enroll up to 240 people on most promising doses
|3/1/21
|Union Therapeutics A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark
|UNI-91103 (intranasal niclosamide)
|SKP2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Agent selected for assessment of efficacy as prophylaxis in Protect-V trial at University of Cambridge, which recruited first of about 1,500 people with kidney disease
|2/23/21
|
Phase II
|Chimerix Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|DSTAT (dociparstat)
|Glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin
|COVID-19 infection
|In first cohort in phase II/III study of 12 people hospitalized with infection and acute lung injury, with primary endpoint of survival without need for mechanical ventilation through day 28, 1 person on study drug was ventilated and recovered but no deaths were reported in DSTAT arm; 2 on placebo progressed to ventilation and died
|2/25/21
|Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|TXA-127
|Angiotensin II receptor modulator
|COVID-19
|Started study at the Rambam Medical Health Care Campus and Ziv Medical Center; study expected to be completed within 4 months
|2/24/21
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Otilimab
|GM-CSF receptor modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|On primary endpoint of proportion of participants of all ages (n=806) alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with study drug + standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, Oscar study showed treatment difference of 5.3% but missed statistical significance; pre-planned efficacy analysis in those 70 and older (n=180) showed 65.1% on study drug met primary endpoint vs. 45.9% on SOC alone (nominal p=0.009); mortality analysis up to day 60 showed treatment difference of 14.4% favoring otilimab in people 70 and older (nominal p=0.040); GSK amending study to expand older cohort
|2/25/21
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Company disclosed details for the ongoing 120-patient study comparing 3 days of treatment with brilacidin to placebo; after an interim review by the data monitoring committee, dosing may be extended to 5 days; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through day 29; additional endpoints include duration of hospitalization, time to discharge, all-cause mortality, measurement of disease biomarkers and inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load as well as other measures
|2/26/21
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor
|Zyesami (Aviptadil, RLF-100)
|Adrenergic receptor antagonist; VIP receptor agonist
|Respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19
|In the phase IIb/III study, Zyesami produced a 35% higher likelihood of recovery from respiratory failure with continued survival compared to placebo (p=0.08); patients treated with drug were 46% more likely to recover and return home before day 28 (p=0.058); at day 28, median time to recovery and hospital discharge was 10 days better for Zyesami compared to placebo (p<0.006)
|2/24/21
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv
|Opaganib
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Ongoing phase II/III study in people with severe infection to expand to U.S. following FDA review of U.S. phase II data and recommendations
|2/23/21
|Stero Biotechs Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Cannabidiol-steroid formulation
|Small molecule
|COVID-19 infection
|11 of planned enrollment of up to 20 participants recruited to date to assess benefits in people with infection resulting in severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|2/25/21
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-0903
|JAK inhibitor
|Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require oxygen
|All-cause mortality by day 28 was 17% for the 1-mg dose, 0% for 3-mg and 10-mg doses and 33% for placebo (6 patients in each group); clinical status worsening during the 7-day treatment was 0% for all doses compared to 50% for placebo; mean days to hospital discharge was 18.8, 15.3, 15.2 and 22.5 for the 1-mg, 3-mg, 10-mg doses and placebo, respectively
|2/24/21
|
Phase III
|I-Mab, of Shanghai
|Eftansomatropin alfa (TJ-101)
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Pediatric growth hormone deficiency
|Treated first of 165 patients in the noninferiority Taller study comparing eftansomatropin alfa to Norditropin (somatropin, Novo Nordisk A/S)
|2/25/21
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3
|Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
|Finalized protocols for the Shore and Coast studies; 990-patient Shore study will compare OPT-302 and Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) every 4 weeks to OPT-302 every 8 weeks (after loading doses) and Lucentis every 4 weeks to the control group of Lucentis every 4 weeks; 990-patient Coast study will compare OPT-302 every 4 weeks plus Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to OPT-302 and Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to the control of Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses); primary endpoint for both trials is the mean change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity from baseline to week 52
|2/24/21
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Non-hospitalized COVID-19
|Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment into the placebo group due to clear clinical efficacy on reducing the rate of hospitalization and death with both the 1,200-mg and 2,400-mg doses; study will continue to enroll patients in both dose groups
|2/25/21
|Regentree LLC, a joint venture of Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Gtreebnt Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea
|RGN-259
|Thymosin beta 4 ligand
|Dry eye syndrome
|Database locked for the Arise-3 study
|2/24/21
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Plans to expand study from 14 clinical sites to up to 50 sites
|2/26/21
|
Phase IV
|Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Leukine (sargramostim)
|Recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|In the investigator-led Sarpac study, 54% of patients taking sargramostim plus standard of care (SOC) had an improvement in oxygenation of 33% or more from baseline compared to 26% of patients on SOC (p=0.0147)
|2/26/21
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.