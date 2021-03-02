Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif. AV-COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 infection Well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events; treated individuals produced antibodies 2/25/21

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. AdCOVID COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 infection Trial begun 2/25/21

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Ampion (AP-014) Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor COVID-19 Added 2 new study sites to ongoing trial testing inhalation treatment 2/23/21

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore ASLAN-004 Dual IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist Atopic dermatitis Interim data from 3 dose cohorts in ongoing study showed 74% average reduction in EASI from baseline at therapeutic doses (400 mg and 600 mg) after 8 weeks vs. 42% for placebo; 89% of participants achieved EASI-50 and 56% achieved EASI-90 3/1/21

Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China IBI-322 Anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody Advanced solid tumors First participant dosed in phase Ia U.S. study 3/1/21

LG Chem Life Sciences Co., of Seoul, Korea LG-00303174 (formerly TT-01025) SSAO/VAP-1 inhibitor Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis First of about 64 healthy adults dosed 2/23/21

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2) COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 infection Trial begun in order to understand the effect of a booster on immunity against COVID-19 caused by the circulating and potential newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants 2/25/21

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea SB-17 (ustekinumab biosimilar) Dual IL-12/IL-23 receptor antagonist Not disclosed First of 201 healthy male participants dosed in trial evaluating single dose vs. EU- or U.S.-sourced Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen Biotech) 3/1/21

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. TAK-019/NVX-CoV2373 Recombinant protein-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis First of up to 200 subjects treated in the phase I/II immunogenicity and safety study; data expected in the 2H2021 2/24/21

Takis Biotech Srl, of Rome COVID-eVax COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection First of 80 healthy volunteers dosed in phase I study evaluating 4 groups using different doses administered with or without booster; phase II portion will enroll up to 240 people on most promising doses 3/1/21

Union Therapeutics A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark UNI-91103 (intranasal niclosamide) SKP2 inhibitor COVID-19 infection Agent selected for assessment of efficacy as prophylaxis in Protect-V trial at University of Cambridge, which recruited first of about 1,500 people with kidney disease 2/23/21

Phase II

Chimerix Inc., of Durham, N.C. DSTAT (dociparstat) Glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin COVID-19 infection In first cohort in phase II/III study of 12 people hospitalized with infection and acute lung injury, with primary endpoint of survival without need for mechanical ventilation through day 28, 1 person on study drug was ventilated and recovered but no deaths were reported in DSTAT arm; 2 on placebo progressed to ventilation and died 2/25/21

Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston TXA-127 Angiotensin II receptor modulator COVID-19 Started study at the Rambam Medical Health Care Campus and Ziv Medical Center; study expected to be completed within 4 months 2/24/21

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Otilimab GM-CSF receptor modulator COVID-19 infection On primary endpoint of proportion of participants of all ages (n=806) alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with study drug + standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, Oscar study showed treatment difference of 5.3% but missed statistical significance; pre-planned efficacy analysis in those 70 and older (n=180) showed 65.1% on study drug met primary endpoint vs. 45.9% on SOC alone (nominal p=0.009); mortality analysis up to day 60 showed treatment difference of 14.4% favoring otilimab in people 70 and older (nominal p=0.040); GSK amending study to expand older cohort 2/25/21

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor Hospitalized COVID-19 Company disclosed details for the ongoing 120-patient study comparing 3 days of treatment with brilacidin to placebo; after an interim review by the data monitoring committee, dosing may be extended to 5 days; primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through day 29; additional endpoints include duration of hospitalization, time to discharge, all-cause mortality, measurement of disease biomarkers and inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load as well as other measures 2/26/21

Neurorx Inc., of Radnor Zyesami (Aviptadil, RLF-100) Adrenergic receptor antagonist; VIP receptor agonist Respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19 In the phase IIb/III study, Zyesami produced a 35% higher likelihood of recovery from respiratory failure with continued survival compared to placebo (p=0.08); patients treated with drug were 46% more likely to recover and return home before day 28 (p=0.058); at day 28, median time to recovery and hospital discharge was 10 days better for Zyesami compared to placebo (p<0.006) 2/24/21

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv Opaganib Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor COVID-19 infection Ongoing phase II/III study in people with severe infection to expand to U.S. following FDA review of U.S. phase II data and recommendations 2/23/21

Stero Biotechs Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Cannabidiol-steroid formulation Small molecule COVID-19 infection 11 of planned enrollment of up to 20 participants recruited to date to assess benefits in people with infection resulting in severe acute respiratory distress syndrome 2/25/21

Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin TD-0903 JAK inhibitor Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require oxygen All-cause mortality by day 28 was 17% for the 1-mg dose, 0% for 3-mg and 10-mg doses and 33% for placebo (6 patients in each group); clinical status worsening during the 7-day treatment was 0% for all doses compared to 50% for placebo; mean days to hospital discharge was 18.8, 15.3, 15.2 and 22.5 for the 1-mg, 3-mg, 10-mg doses and placebo, respectively 2/24/21

Phase III

I-Mab, of Shanghai Eftansomatropin alfa (TJ-101) Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone Pediatric growth hormone deficiency Treated first of 165 patients in the noninferiority Taller study comparing eftansomatropin alfa to Norditropin (somatropin, Novo Nordisk A/S) 2/25/21

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia OPT-302 Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration Finalized protocols for the Shore and Coast studies; 990-patient Shore study will compare OPT-302 and Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) every 4 weeks to OPT-302 every 8 weeks (after loading doses) and Lucentis every 4 weeks to the control group of Lucentis every 4 weeks; 990-patient Coast study will compare OPT-302 every 4 weeks plus Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to OPT-302 and Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses) to the control of Eylea every 8 weeks (after loading doses); primary endpoint for both trials is the mean change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity from baseline to week 52 2/24/21

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab) Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 Non-hospitalized COVID-19 Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment into the placebo group due to clear clinical efficacy on reducing the rate of hospitalization and death with both the 1,200-mg and 2,400-mg doses; study will continue to enroll patients in both dose groups 2/25/21

Regentree LLC, a joint venture of Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Gtreebnt Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea RGN-259 Thymosin beta 4 ligand Dry eye syndrome Database locked for the Arise-3 study 2/24/21

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine Xanthine oxidase inhibitor Mild to moderate COVID-19 Plans to expand study from 14 clinical sites to up to 50 sites 2/26/21

Phase IV

Partner Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Leukine (sargramostim) Recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor Hospitalized COVID-19 In the investigator-led Sarpac study, 54% of patients taking sargramostim plus standard of care (SOC) had an improvement in oxygenation of 33% or more from baseline compared to 26% of patients on SOC (p=0.0147) 2/26/21