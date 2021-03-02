Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai Xpovio (selinexor, ATG-010) Selective inhibitor of nuclear export Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma China's NMPA granted priority review to NDA 2/24/21
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. COVID-19 vaccines Viral vector-based vaccines COVID-19 Health Canada authorized 2 vaccines: 1 is manufactured by Astrazeneca and developed with Oxford University and 1 is Serum Institute of India’s version of the Astrazeneca vaccine 3/1/21
Cansino Biologics Inc., of China Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV) Recombinant adenovirus-based vaccine COVID-19   NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China 2/25/21
Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd., of Shanghai CT-041 Claudin 18.2-targeted CAR T product Gastric cancer European Commission granted orphan designation 3/1/21
Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc. ASC-41  Selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist  Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis  FDA cleared the IND 2/25/21
GC Pharma, of Yongin, South Korea GC-5107 Intravenous immune globulin Acute serious bacterial infections Submitted a BLA to the FDA 2/26/21
Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd., of Suzhou, China HBM-4003  Monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4 Advanced non-small-cell cancer and other solid tumors China National Medical Products Administration approved the IND for a study testing HBM-4003 in combination with a PD-1 antibody with or without chemotherapy 2/26/21
Iaso Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China, and Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China IBI-326/CT-103A Anti-BCMA CAR T Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma China's NMPA granted breakthrough therapy designation  2/23/21
Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland Clazosentan Selective endothelin A receptor antagonist Prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage Submitted NDA to Japanese PMDA 3/1/21
Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. COVID-19 vaccine Vaccine COVID-19 FDA issued emergency use authorization for the single-dose vaccine in individuals 18 and older 3/1/21
Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis  FDA announced it will allow undiluted frozen vials to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to 2 weeks, an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer 2/26/21
Qurebio Ltd., of Shanghai Q-1802 Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and Claudin18.2 Tumors FDA granted IND approval 3/1/21
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab)  Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 Non-hospitalized COVID-19 EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion 2/26/21
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow  Sputnik V COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 prophylaxis Approved in Guyana and Kyrgyzstan 2/23/21
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik V COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Egyptian Drug Authority granted emergency use authorization 2/24/21
Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V Adenovirus-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Health of the Republic of Guatemala granted emergency use authorization 2/25/21
Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Approved in Republic of Moldova 3/1/21
Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China XW-003 Biologic; unspecified drug target Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis China’s NMPA approved for clinical trial 3/1/21
Veru Inc., of Miami VERU-111 Tubulin alpha inhibitor; tubulin beta inhibitor COVID-19 FDA agreed in end-of-phase II meeting to advance drug into phase III registration study based on data from phase II study testing once-daily oral dosing vs. placebo in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome 3/1/21
Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., part of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm) COVID-19 vaccine Inactivated vaccine, produced in Vero cells, for intramuscular injection COVID-19 NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China 2/25/21

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.