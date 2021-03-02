|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Xpovio (selinexor, ATG-010)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear export
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|China's NMPA granted priority review to NDA
|2/24/21
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|COVID-19 vaccines
|Viral vector-based vaccines
|COVID-19
|Health Canada authorized 2 vaccines: 1 is manufactured by Astrazeneca and developed with Oxford University and 1 is Serum Institute of India’s version of the Astrazeneca vaccine
|3/1/21
|Cansino Biologics Inc., of China
|Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV)
|Recombinant adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China
|2/25/21
|Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Claudin 18.2-targeted CAR T product
|Gastric cancer
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|3/1/21
|Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-41
|Selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA cleared the IND
|2/25/21
|GC Pharma, of Yongin, South Korea
|GC-5107
|Intravenous immune globulin
|Acute serious bacterial infections
|Submitted a BLA to the FDA
|2/26/21
|Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|HBM-4003
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CTLA-4
|Advanced non-small-cell cancer and other solid tumors
|China National Medical Products Administration approved the IND for a study testing HBM-4003 in combination with a PD-1 antibody with or without chemotherapy
|2/26/21
|Iaso Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China, and Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|IBI-326/CT-103A
|Anti-BCMA CAR T
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|China's NMPA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|2/23/21
|Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Clazosentan
|Selective endothelin A receptor antagonist
|Prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage
|Submitted NDA to Japanese PMDA
|3/1/21
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|FDA issued emergency use authorization for the single-dose vaccine in individuals 18 and older
|3/1/21
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA announced it will allow undiluted frozen vials to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to 2 weeks, an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer
|2/26/21
|Qurebio Ltd., of Shanghai
|Q-1802
|Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and Claudin18.2
|Tumors
|FDA granted IND approval
|3/1/21
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Non-hospitalized COVID-19
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion
|2/26/21
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Approved in Guyana and Kyrgyzstan
|2/23/21
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Egyptian Drug Authority granted emergency use authorization
|2/24/21
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the Republic of Guatemala granted emergency use authorization
|2/25/21
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Approved in Republic of Moldova
|3/1/21
|Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|XW-003
|Biologic; unspecified drug target
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|China’s NMPA approved for clinical trial
|3/1/21
|Veru Inc., of Miami
|VERU-111
|Tubulin alpha inhibitor; tubulin beta inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA agreed in end-of-phase II meeting to advance drug into phase III registration study based on data from phase II study testing once-daily oral dosing vs. placebo in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome
|3/1/21
|Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., part of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Inactivated vaccine, produced in Vero cells, for intramuscular injection
|COVID-19
|NMPA granted conditional marketing authorization in mainland China
|2/25/21
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.