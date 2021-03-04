|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Apollomics Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|APL-106 (uproleselan sodium)
|E selectin antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|First adult with relapsed/refractory disease enrolled in trial in China, part of phase I and phase III bridging study in combination with chemotherapy
|Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., of Gainesville, Fla.
|Trappsol Cyclo
|Cholesterol binding agent; lipid metabolism modulator
|Niemann-Pick disease type C
|Last participant completed last visit in phase I/II study; top-line data expected in March 2021, with pivotal phase III study expected to open enrollment in second quarter of 2021
|Dnatrix Inc., of Houston
|DNX-2440 (Delta-24-RGDOX)
|OX40 co-stimulator
|Metastatic liver cancer
|First of 24 to 30 participants with resectable disease dosed in 2-part study; efficacy measures include evaluation of tumor cell killing of injected and uninjected tumors, of viral replication in injected tumor and of local and systemic antitumor immune responses
|Landos Biopharma Inc., of Blacksburg, Va.
|NX-13
|NLRX1 stimulator
|Inflammatory bowel disease
|Trial met primary and secondary endpoints, with maximum tolerated dose identified as 10-fold greater than expected therapeutic dose
|Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami
|Molnupiravir (EIDD-2801/MK-4482)
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|COVID-19-related severe acute respiratory syndrome
|Study in healthy volunteers, which met primary safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics measures, published online in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy
|TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Voriconazole (thin film freezing/powder formulation/inhalant)
|Lanosterol-14 demethylase inhibitor
|Invasive pulmonary aspergillosis
|Trial showed that doses of 10, 20, 40 and 80 mg could be delivered twice daily using dry powder inhaler device without significant adverse events; mean peak plasma drug levels reached concentrations of 227 ng/mL following repeated dosing at pivotal trial selected dose of 80 mg, twice daily for 7 days
|Ysopia Bioscience SA, of Bordeaux, France
|Xla1
|Christensenella bacteria-based microbiome therapy
|Obesity
|First arm of Causality trial in 8 healthy volunteers confirmed safety profile; dosing initiated in fully enrolled second arm of 30 obese people with metabolic disorders; results expected in third quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Rev protein modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Gastroenterology published induction and long-term maintenance follow-up data from phase IIa study that confirmed clinical data and safety in moderate to severe disease
|Allarity Therapeutics A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark
|Ixempra (ixabepilone)
|Microtubulin inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|First of 60 participants enrolled in European trial to treat third-line metastatic disease
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|RG-6346
|GalXC RNAi targeting HBsAg mRNA
|Chronic hepatitis B virus infection
|Started testing RG-6346 in a platform study; drug will be tested in combination with standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide therapy and in triple combinations with Pegasys (pegylated interferon alfa-2a, Roche), Roche’s CpAM inhibitor or Roche’s TLR7 agonist; primary endpoint is the percentage of participants with hepatitis B surface antigen loss 24 weeks after the end of the 48-week treatment period
|Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium
|Jyseleca (filgotinib)
|JAK1 inhibitor
|Inflammatory bowel disease or rheumatic conditions
|In the Manta and Manta-Ray studies, 8.3% patients on placebo and 6.7% patients on filgotinib had a 50% or more decline in sperm concentration at week 13
|Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J.
|Teplizumab (PRV-031)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD3
|Type 1 diabetes
|Data from the At-Risk study published in Science Translational Medicine showed teplizumab delayed the onset of clinical disease and insulin dependence by a median of 32.5 months; after 3.5 years of follow-up, 50% of patients taking teplizumab remained free of clinical type 1 diabetes compared to 22% of patients who received placebo (HR=0.457 p=0.01)
|Phase III
|Diamyd Medical AB, of Stockholm
|Diamyd
|Diabetes vaccine
|Newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes with HLA DR3-DQ2 haplotype
|Plans to run a study in 2021 with the co-primary endpoints of change in endogenous insulin production (measured as stimulated C-peptide) and change in HbA1c, both measured at 24 months from baseline
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|In the Surpass-2 study, 5-mg and 15-mg doses of tirzepatide reduced A1C by 2.09% and 2.46%, respectively, compared to a reduction of 1.86% for semaglutide; 5-mg and 15-mg doses of tirzepatide reduced body weight by 7.8 kg (17.2 lb., 8.5%) and 12.4 kg (27.3 lb., 13.1%), respectively, compared to 6.2 kg (13.7 lb., 6.7%) for semaglutide; 51% of patients taking the 15-mg dose achieved an A1C of less than 5.7%, compared to 20% of patients taking semaglutide
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Dublin
|Terlipressin
|Vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors
|Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) type 1
|Data from the Confirm study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed 32% of patients who received terlipressin had verified reversal of HRS, compared to 17% of the placebo group (p=0.006); HRS reversal occurred in 39% of the terlipressin group and 18% of the placebo group (p<0.001); HRS reversal without renal replacement therapy by day 30 occurred in 34% of the terlipressin group and 17% of the placebo group (p=0.001); HRS reversal among patients with systemic inflammatory response syndrome occurred in 37% of the terlipressin group and 6% of the placebo group (p<0.001)
|Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBL Therapeutics), of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111)
|CD95 modulator; TNF receptor modulator
|Recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|Based on data from the first 60 patients in the Oval study, authors of an article published in Gynecologic Oncology calculated the CA-125 GCIG response rate was 58% or higher in evaluable patients treated with the drug
Notes
