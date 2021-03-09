|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abcellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab and etesevimab
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator and COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued positive scientific opinion for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab plus etesevimab for use in treating confirmed COVID-19 in patients 12 and older who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Valoctocogene roxaparvovec
|Gene therapy
|Severe hemophilia A
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J.
|CLBS-12
|CD34-positive cell therapy
|Buerger’s disease (thromboangiitis obliterans)
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Vyrologix (leronlimab, PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|Disclosed pathways for approval, including with U.K. MHRA, which will accept more data from open-label portion of CD12 trial; company initiated process to submit interim order with Health Canada; confirms FDA received protocol for enrolling 140 critically ill COVID-19 patients with primary endpoint defined as length of hospital stay
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., and its Kite company
|Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)
|CAR T therapy
|Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
|Received accelerated approval from FDA for treating adults after 2 or more lines of systemic therapy
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Single-dose vaccine
|COVID-19
|Authorized by Health Canada for use in people 18 and older
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|JS-201
|PD-1/TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein
|Cancer
|China’s NMPA accepted a clinical trial application
|Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd., of Hong Kong, its affiliate, China Oncology Focus Ltd., and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Socazolimab
|Anti-PD-L1 antibody
|Extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer
|Cleared to begin study in China testing first-line treatment; patient recruitment set to start in the second quarter of 2021
|Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NVG-291
|Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor
|Spinal cord injury
|EMA granted orphan designation
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|GLB1 gene stimulator
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBFT-02
|Adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy expressing granulin
|Frontotemporal dementia with granulin mutations
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBKR-03
|AAV-galactocerebrosidase based gene therapy
|Krabbe disease
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland, and its Genentech unit
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|Anti-PD-L1 antibody
|Urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer)
|Company is voluntarily withdrawing the U.S. indication for prior platinum-treated metastatic disease; decision made in consultation with FDA as part of industry-wide review of accelerated approvals with confirmatory trials that have not met their primary endpoints and have yet to gain regular approvals
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|Approved in the Republic of North Macedonia
|Saniona AB, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol)
|Triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor + beta 1 antagonist
|Hypothalamic obesity
|Received FDA feedback and proceeding with plans for phase IIb trial in first half of 2021
|Sesen Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vicineum
|Fusion protein
|High-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|Submitted MAA to EMA under the centralized procedure
|Soleno Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|DCCR (diazoxide choline extended-release)
|Potassium channel stimulator
|Prader-Willi syndrome
|Subsequent to type C meeting with FDA, company submitted additional analyses from phase III Destiny PWS trial, showing significant changes vs. placebo in primary and secondary endpoints; following review, FDA informed Soleno that an additional controlled trial will be necessary to support NDA submission
|Steba Biotech SA, of Luxembourg
|Padeliporfin Impact
|Vascular-targeted photodynamic therapy
|Upper tract urothelial cancer
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Tissuetech Inc., of Miami, and its Amniox Medical Inc. company
|TTAX-03
|Biologic
|Facet joint pain resulting from osteoarthritis
|FDA cleared IND for a phase I trial
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif.
|UX-053
|mRNA therapy
|Glycogen storage disease type III
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study; enrollment set to start in second half of 2021
|Vifor Pharma Group, of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Korsuva (difelikefalin)
|Opioid receptor kappa agonist
|Moderate to severe pruritis in hemodialysis patients
|FDA accepted and granted priority review to NDA; PDUFA date of Aug. 23, 2021; agency said it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting
Notes
