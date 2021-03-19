|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Mavacamten
|Allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin
|Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA action date is Jan. 28, 2022
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., and Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Ponvory (ponesimod)
|Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator
|Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|FDA approved the drug
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Arcalyst (rilonacept)
|Recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and interleukin-1 beta signaling
|Recurrent pericarditis
|FDA approved the drug; commercial launch expected in April 2021
|The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Vaccine was approved in the Republic of Seychelles
