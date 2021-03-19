Company Product Description Indication Status
Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Mavacamten Allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA action date is Jan. 28, 2022
Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., and Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland Ponvory (ponesimod) Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis FDA approved the drug
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda Arcalyst (rilonacept) Recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha and interleukin-1 beta signaling Recurrent pericarditis  FDA approved the drug; commercial launch expected in April 2021
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V Adenovirus-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Vaccine was approved in the Republic of Seychelles 

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.