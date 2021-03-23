|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ava Science Inc., of San Francisco
|Ava Fertility Tracker
|Sensor bracelet wearable and accompanying app that uses machine learning
|Measures and displays physiological parameters for presymptomatic detection of COVID-19
|Said it will launch the COVID-19: Rapid Early Detection (COVID-RED) clinical trial in order to test whether a wearable device can detect a COVID-19 infection in real-time and alert people to get tested or self-isolate prior to showing symptoms; more than 20,000 participants of all genders and across general and high-risk populations will be provided with an Ava bracelet in the study; participants will wear the Ava bracelet for up to 9 months nightly while they sleep; partnering with other consortium members like Roche and Sanquin, Ava will provide asymptomatic participants identified as potentially ill by the app with access to a diagnostic test
|Dot Laboratories Inc. (dba Dotlab), of San Francisco
|Dotendo
|MicroRNA-based assay
|Diagnosis of active endometriosis
|Began enrollment in the EMPOWER study; plans to enroll 750 women at more than 10 centers across the U.S.; participants in the prospective study will be of reproductive potential aged 18-49 who have been referred to undergo laparoscopy or laparotomy or other operative procedures for suspected endometriosis and other benign gynecological indications
|Limflow SA, of Paris
|Limflow system
|Percutaneous deep vein arterialization (pDVA) system
|For the treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI)
|The Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has approved its clinical trial notification for the Japanese cohort of the ongoing PROMISE II pivotal trial of the Limflow pDVA system; plans to enroll 60 to 120 "no option" CLTI patients at 25 sites, 4 of which will be in Japan; the primary endpoint is amputation-free survival at 6 months; additional endpoints include limb salvage and wound healing; subjects will be followed out to 3 years
