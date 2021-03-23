Company Product Description Indication Status

Brainscope Co. Inc., of Bethesda, Md. Concussion Index Artificial intelligence algorithm to be used used with the company's disposable headset For triaging suspected mild traumatic brain injuries, from brain bleeds to concussion Received U.S. FDA clearance

Optellum Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. Virtual Nodule Clinic Artificial intelligence-based software Provides clinical decision support for early-stage lung cancer diagnosis Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., of Raritan, N.J. Vitros SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test High-volume COVID-19 antigen test Detects antigens to SARS-CoV-2 Received updated U.S. FDA emergency use authorization to include improved sensitivity data, updated specimen collection methods and additional viral transport media

Shape Memory Medical Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif. Impede-Fx Embolization plug Percutaneously deployed in an artery or vein for obstructing blood flow in abnormal blood vessels like arteriovenous malformation and fistula, aneurysms, bleeding by traumatic vascular injury, tumors, etc., except for intracranial and cardiac vessel Received marketing approval from Japan's PMDA