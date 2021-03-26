Quanterix Corp., of Billerica, Mass.

Simoa HD-X analyzer

Antigen-based diagnostic system

Quantitifies the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike IgG

Researchers used the Simoa HD-X analyzer in studies to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in serum/plasma, dried blood microsamples and saliva samples obtained from PCR+ COVID-19 patients; published in Nature Communications, the research study of these technologies offers further evidence that noninvasive antigen detection in blood or saliva samples, including from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals, can serve as an important complement to testing of nasal and nasopharyngeal swab samples; also found that measuring viral load in blood may be particularly relevant in the context of clinical studies, as an indicator of disease severity or progression, and potentially of therapeutic efficacy