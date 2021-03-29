|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adagene Inc., of San Francisco
|ADG-116
|Fully human, anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody
|Advanced/metastatic solid tumors
|Interim dose-escalation data from Australia trial showed drug well-tolerated; dose-dependent change in CD8+ and CD4+ TEM/Treg ratios, pharmacodynamic biomarkers indicating immune activation, was observed; clinical proof of mechanism consistent with preclinical observations of potency
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc., of Hampton, N.J.
|CDX-0159
|Monoclonal antibody binding KIT receptor
|Antihistamine-refractory cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism
|Data from ongoing study showed, in all patients treated and assessed for at least 15 days after treatment (n=10), 8 of 10 (80%) experienced a complete response to provocation testing post-treatment and 1 patient experienced a partial response; based on data, the study will be expanded to include 10 patients with cholinergic urticaria
|Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|CB-4211
|Mitochondria-based therapeutic
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity
|Completed enrollment in phase Ib stage; top-line data expected by end of second quarter of 2021
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Cymerus MSCs
|Mesenchymal stem cell
|COVID-19; respiratory failure
|Received ethics approval to expand recruitment in phase I/II Mend study to patients in intensive care with respiratory failure from other causes beyond COVID-19
|Gritstone Oncology Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|First person dosed under Coral program; both heterologous and homologous prime-boost vaccinations of the adenoviral vector and/or self-amplifying mRNA vector expressing either SARS-CoV-2 spike alone or spike plus additional SARS-CoV-2 T-cell epitopes are being studied in a parallel design
|GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif.
|GTB-3550 Trike
|NK cell engager
|High-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia
|Interim phase I/II data showed up to 63.7% reduction in bone marrow blast levels; treatment restored patient’s endogenous NK cell function, proliferation and immune surveillance; no cytokine release syndrome observed; 3 of last 5 patients treated responded to therapy
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|HMPL-306
|Dual IDH1/2 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors; hematological malignancies
|Trials initiated in U.S. and Europe both in solid tumors and in relapsed/refractory or resistant hematological malignancies that harbor IDH1 or IDH2 mutations
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|Human adenovirus immunotherapy vaccine
|hAd5 vector-delivered tumor-associated antigen
|Metastatic prostate cancer
|Journal of Immunotherapy of Cancer published data showing 1 participant achieved partial response and 5 had confirmed stable disease for > 6 months; median progression-free survival was 22 weeks and median overall survival was not reached
|Phase II
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Zavegepant
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Migraine
|First of about 2,900 participants enrolled in phase II/III trial assessing 100-mg and 200-mg doses for preventive treatment
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|First of about 150 participants with HER2-mutated metastatic disease that recurred or progressed during or after at least 1 platinum-containing regimen dosed in Destiny-Lung02; primary endpoint is objective response rate
|Destiny Pharma plc, of Brighton, U.K.
|XF-73 (exeporfinium chloride nasal gel)
|Antibacterial
|Staphylococcus aureus infection
|Phase IIb study met primary endpoint of reduction in mean nasal burden of S. aureus in people undergoing open heart surgery by 2.5 log (CFU/ml) in 24 hours prior to surgery in micro intent to treat population (p<0.0001)
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Bamlanivimab + VIR-7831
|Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 inhibitor + COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Blaze-4 trial in low-risk adults with mild to moderate infection met primary endpoint, showing 70% (p<0.001) relative reduction in persistently high viral load (> 5.27; cycle threshold value < 27.5) at day 7 vs. placebo
|Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|FP-025
|MMP-12 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 99 adults with severe to critical infection with associated acute respiratory distress syndrome dosed in phase II portion of phase II/III trial; primary outcome measures include proportion alive and not requiring non-invasive or invasive ventilation at day 28; interim analysis at end of phase II portion expected in fourth quarter of 2021
|Gradalis Inc., of Dallas
|Vigil (gemogenovatucel-T)
|Bi-shRNA furin plus DNA expressing human GM-CSF
|Ovarian cancer
|Gynecologic Oncology published subgroup analysis of stage III/IV newly diagnosed patients with BRCA wild-type profile and homologous recombination proficiency showing improved overall survival (p=0.019) and recurrence-free survival (p=0.007) vs. placebo (n=20)
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|IONIS-PKK-LRx
|KLKB1 inhibitor; plasma kallikrein inhibitor
|Hereditary angioedema
|Study showed mean reduction of 90% in number of monthly attacks in weeks 1 to 17 (p <0.001) and of 97% in number of monthly attacks in weeks 5 to 17 (p=0.003); in weeks 5 to 17, 92% treated with study therapy were attack-free vs. 0% for placebo group (p <0.001)
|Medsenic SAS, of Strasbourg, France
|Arscimed (arsenic trioxide)
|Immunosuppressant
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|At 6-month follow-up, primary endpoint of complete or partial disease remission was met in 15/21 patients for 75% clinical efficacy rate; sustained response seen in all participants at 12 months post-treatment
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|Zyesami (intravenous aviptadil)
|VIP receptor agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase II/III trial met primary endpoint of recovery from respiratory failure at days 28 (p=0.014) and 60 (p=0.013) and showed survival benefit (p=<0.001) after controlling for ventilation status and treatment site; immediate EUA application to FDA expected, followed by NDA submission
|Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen
|Arimoclomol
|Chaperonin stimulator; Hsp70 stimulator
|Inclusion body myositis
|Phase II/III trial missed primary endpoint of effect on disease progression measured by inclusion body myositis functional rating scale and secondary endpoints
|Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid
|Vafidemstat
|LSD1 inhibitor
|Borderline personality disorder
|First of 156 participants enrolled in adaptive design phase IIb Portico trial; co-primary endpoints are reduction of aggression and agitation and overall improvement in BPD
|Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|HLX-10
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Study in people with unresectable/metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient disease met primary endpoint of objective response rate
|Phase III
|Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Gocovri (amantadine)
|Reduces the amount of glutamate hyperactivity
|Parkinson’s disease
|Data published in Frontiers in Neurology showed Gocovri increased the "on" time without dyskinesia by 2.9 hours compared to placebo
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Lenzilumab plus standard of care improved the likelihood of survival without need for invasive mechanical ventilation by 54% compared to standard of care alone (p=0.0365); mortality was 9.6% for lenzilumab and 13.9% for placebo (p=0.2287)
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam
|Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061)
|F9 gene stimulator; factor IX modulator
|Hemophilia B
|Independent investigation of hepatocellular carcinoma in participant in pivotal Hope-B trial showed no evidence that AAV vector delivered in study played pathogenic role; participant had abnormalities on chromosomes 1 and 8, commonly associated with HCC, and mutations in other potentially oncogenic genes along with multiple risk factors for HCC; data shared with FDA with respect to status of clinical hold
|Phase IV
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Adempas (riociguat)
|Soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Data from the Replace study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine showed 41% of patients treated with Adempas achieved the composite primary endpoint of clinical improvement in the absence of clinical worsening, compared with 20% of patients who received phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor therapy (p=0.0007)
