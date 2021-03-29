|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device
|Mouthpiece delivers mild electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue
|Short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis
|Received marketing authorization from the U.S. FDA via the de novo pathway
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Harmony transcatheter pulmonary valve (TPV) system
|Non-surgical heart valve
|Treats pediatric and adult patients with a native or surgically repaired right ventricular outflow tract; Improves blood flow to the lungs in patients with severe pulmonary valve regurgitation without open-heart surgery
|Received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA via breakthrough device designation
|Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany
|Neumodx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage assay
|RT-PCR test
|Simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A virus, influenza B virus, and/or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) RNA
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|STS Lab Holdco (a subsidiary of Amazon.com Services LLC), of Seattle
|Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR Test for Detecting SARS-CoV-2
|RT-PCR test to be used with Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit
|Qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in anterior nasal swab specimens that are self-collected by any individual; for use in pooled samples containing up to 5 individual specimens per pool
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
