Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Binaxnow COVID-19 Ag Self Test Antigen test Detects COVID-19 infection Received updated emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow for asymptomatic, over-the-counter use
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD Veritor Plus system Antigen test SARS-CoV-2 screening Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow serial testing of asymptomatic individuals
Bluestar Genomics Inc., of San Diego Pancreatic cancer test Uses DNA based 5-hydroxymethylcytosine biomarker Pancreatic cancer detection in patients with new-onset diabetes Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
Inspire Medical Systems Inc., of Golden Valley, Minn. Inspire physician programmer platform Programmer tablet for implanted stimulation device Management of patients with obstructive sleep apnea Received U.S. FDA approval

