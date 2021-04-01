|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Binaxnow COVID-19 Ag Self Test
|Antigen test
|Detects COVID-19 infection
|Received updated emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow for asymptomatic, over-the-counter use
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Veritor Plus system
|Antigen test
|SARS-CoV-2 screening
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow serial testing of asymptomatic individuals
|Bluestar Genomics Inc., of San Diego
|Pancreatic cancer test
|Uses DNA based 5-hydroxymethylcytosine biomarker
|Pancreatic cancer detection in patients with new-onset diabetes
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc., of Golden Valley, Minn.
|Inspire physician programmer platform
|Programmer tablet for implanted stimulation device
|Management of patients with obstructive sleep apnea
|Received U.S. FDA approval
