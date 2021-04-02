Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase II
Kadmon Holdings Inc., of New York Belumosudil ROCK2 inhibitor Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis Dosed first patient in open-label study to enroll up to 15 adults; primary endpoint is Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis score; initial data expected by year-end 2021
Phase III
Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. COVID-HIG SARS-CoV-2 immune globulin intravenous COVID-19 Top-line data from ITAC (Insight-013) trial in hospitalized patients testing 4 immunoglobulin candidates plus standard of care (SOC) vs. placebo plus SOC demonstrated addition of anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin to standard of care, inclusive of remdesivir, did not provide clinical benefit when compared to SOC plus placebo; no serious safety concerns identified

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.