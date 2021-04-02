|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Jemincare Group, of Shanghai
|JMB-2002
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody
|COVID-19
|Cleared by FDA for clinical trial
|Kite, of Santa Monica, Calif., a Gilead Co.
|Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)
|Autologous anti-CD19 CAR T therapy
|Relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|Submitted supplemental BLA to the FDA
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|FDA updated label to authorize vaccine to be kept at room temperature conditions once removed from refrigerator for administration for 24 hours, an increase from previous 12 hours; a punctured vial is now useable for up to 12 hours, an increase from previous 6 hours; FDA also authorized inclusion of a new vial presentation with a maximum of 15 doses and authorized a maximum of 11 doses of vaccine in the current format, from the previously authorized 10 doses per vial
|Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France
|Covepit
|Protein subunit vaccine
|COVID-19
|Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products and Belgian Ethics Committee approved phase I trial testing vaccine in 48 healthy volunteers; first subjects to be enrolled shortly
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Praluent (alirocumab)
|Anti-PCSK9 antibody
|Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|Approved by FDA for use when added to other treatments for HoFH
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario
|Reduvo softgel capsules
|Cannabinoid
|Undisclosed
|Received notice of compliance for its drug establishment license following audit by Drug GMP Inspection Program of Health Canada
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.