Company Product Description Indication Status
Jemincare Group, of Shanghai JMB-2002 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody COVID-19 Cleared by FDA for clinical trial
Kite, of Santa Monica, Calif., a Gilead Co. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) Autologous anti-CD19 CAR T therapy Relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia Submitted supplemental BLA to the FDA
Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 FDA updated label to authorize vaccine to be kept at room temperature conditions once removed from refrigerator for administration for 24 hours, an increase from previous 12 hours; a punctured vial is now useable for up to 12 hours, an increase from previous 6 hours; FDA also authorized inclusion of a new vial presentation with a maximum of 15 doses and authorized a maximum of 11 doses of vaccine in the current format, from the previously authorized 10 doses per vial
Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France Covepit Protein subunit vaccine COVID-19 Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products and Belgian Ethics Committee approved phase I trial testing vaccine in 48 healthy volunteers; first subjects to be enrolled shortly
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Praluent (alirocumab) Anti-PCSK9 antibody Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia Approved by FDA for use when added to other treatments for HoFH
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario Reduvo softgel capsules Cannabinoid  Undisclosed Received notice of compliance for its drug establishment license following audit by Drug GMP Inspection Program of Health Canada

