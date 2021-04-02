Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator

COVID-19

FDA updated label to authorize vaccine to be kept at room temperature conditions once removed from refrigerator for administration for 24 hours, an increase from previous 12 hours; a punctured vial is now useable for up to 12 hours, an increase from previous 6 hours; FDA also authorized inclusion of a new vial presentation with a maximum of 15 doses and authorized a maximum of 11 doses of vaccine in the current format, from the previously authorized 10 doses per vial