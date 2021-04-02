Company Product Description Indication Status
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel Nanox.ARC Digital x-ray system Medical imaging FDA 510(k) clearance
Quidel Corp., of San Diego, Calif. Sofia SARS Antigen FIA Tests for qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from nasal swab specimens COVID-19 screening use with serial testing FDA emergency use authorization

