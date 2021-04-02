|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel
|Nanox.ARC
|Digital x-ray system
|Medical imaging
|FDA 510(k) clearance
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego, Calif.
|Sofia SARS Antigen FIA
|Tests for qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from nasal swab specimens
|COVID-19 screening use with serial testing
|FDA emergency use authorization
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.