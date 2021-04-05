|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Teneobio Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|JNJ-75348780
|Bispecific B-lymphocyte cell adhesion molecule modulator/CD3 modulator
|B-cell lymphoma
|Licensee Janssen Research & Development LLC, unit of Johnson & Johnson, dosed first participants with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam
|AMT-130
|HTT gene inhibitor
|Huntington's disease
|Enrollment of 10 participants in first dose cohort of phase I/II trial completed ahead of schedule; enrollment of second dose cohort, with 16 planned participants, expected to begin in third quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Aeon Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif.
|ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA)
|Botulinum toxin complex
|Cervical dystonia
|First of 60 participants dosed; primary efficacy endpoint is mean reduction in Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale total score at 4 weeks compared to baseline; top-line data expected early in 2022
|Bio-Path Holdings Inc., of Houston
|Prexigebersen (BP-1001)
|GRB2 gene inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Safety run-in completed for stage 2 of study in 6 evaluable participants dosed with triple combination of study drug, decitabine and venetoclax, showing clean side effect profile and lack of toxicity
|Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Pamrevlumab
|Antibody inhibiting CTGF
|COVID-19
|Study in hospitalized patients terminated due to low enrollment
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Data monitoring committee completed interim safety review upon study reaching 25% enrollment (n=30) and recommended increasing dosing regimen from 3 to 5 days of treatment, per protocol
|Phase III
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Norwood, Mass.
|Lenabasum
|Cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist
|Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis
|Sponsor terminated open-label extension of Resolve-1 trial
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|ION-363
|FUS gene inhibitor
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Trial initiated in up to 54 participants with ALS with mutations in FUS gene
Notes
