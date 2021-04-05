Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Teneobio Inc., of Newark, Calif. JNJ-75348780 Bispecific B-lymphocyte cell adhesion molecule modulator/CD3 modulator B-cell lymphoma Licensee Janssen Research & Development LLC, unit of Johnson & Johnson, dosed first participants with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam AMT-130 HTT gene inhibitor Huntington's disease Enrollment of 10 participants in first dose cohort of phase I/II trial completed ahead of schedule; enrollment of second dose cohort, with 16 planned participants, expected to begin in third quarter of 2021

Phase II

Aeon Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif. ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) Botulinum toxin complex Cervical dystonia First of 60 participants dosed; primary efficacy endpoint is mean reduction in Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale total score at 4 weeks compared to baseline; top-line data expected early in 2022

Bio-Path Holdings Inc., of Houston Prexigebersen (BP-1001) GRB2 gene inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia Safety run-in completed for stage 2 of study in 6 evaluable participants dosed with triple combination of study drug, decitabine and venetoclax, showing clean side effect profile and lack of toxicity

Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco Pamrevlumab Antibody inhibiting CTGF COVID-19 Study in hospitalized patients terminated due to low enrollment

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor COVID-19 infection Data monitoring committee completed interim safety review upon study reaching 25% enrollment (n=30) and recommended increasing dosing regimen from 3 to 5 days of treatment, per protocol

Phase III

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Norwood, Mass. Lenabasum Cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis Sponsor terminated open-label extension of Resolve-1 trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. ION-363 FUS gene inhibitor Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Trial initiated in up to 54 participants with ALS with mutations in FUS gene