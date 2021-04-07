|Company
|Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden
|Cadscor system
|Records the heart sounds to analyze the myocardial movement and blood flow in the coronary arteries; results are shown as a calculated coronary artery disease (CAD)-score from 0-99, categorizing patients into 3 risk groups
|Differentiates patients referred with suspicion of heart failure
|Positive, long-term data from the Dan-NICAD I study was published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health; study assessed the prognostic value of heart sound analysis in patients referred to coronary computed tomography angiography (CTA) due to symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD; of 1,675 enrolled patients, 1,464 were included in this substudy with a median follow-up time of 3 years; of patients with primary endpoints (all-cause mortality and myocardial infarction), the Acoustic score was >20 in 25 (96%) and the CAD-score was >20 in 22 (85%); the CAD-score contained prognostic information even after adjusting for lipid-lowering therapy initiation, stenosis at CTA, and early revascularization
|Akili Interactive, of Boston
|AKL-T01
|Digital therapeutic
|Treatment for patients with cognitive dysfunction following COVID-19
|Entered a collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital to conduct a randomized, controlled study in approximately 100 patients who previously had COVID-19 over 10 weeks, with 6 weeks of treatment and 4 weeks of follow-up; half of the study participants will receive the digital treatment and half will serve as a control group; the primary endpoint is mean change in cognitive function, as assessed by a measure of attention and processing speed
|Akili Interactive, of Boston
|AKL-T01
|Digital therapeutic
|Treatment for patients with cognitive dysfunction following COVID-19
|Entered a collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to conduct a randomized, controlled study in approximately 100 patients who previously had COVID-19; half of the study participants will receive the digital treatment for 4 weeks and half will serve as a control group; the primary endpoint is mean change in cognitive function, as measured by CNS Vital Signs (composite score of cognitive function, especially attention and processing speed)
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Watchman Flx
|Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device
|For stroke prevention in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation
|Circulation published 12-month results from the PINNACLE FLX trial assessing the safety and efficacy of the Watchman Flx device as an alternative to oral anticoagulation therapy in 400 patients; the study met its primary safety endpoint – defined as occurrence of a major procedure-related complication within 7 days following the procedure – with a low adverse event rate of 0.5%; also met its primary effectiveness endpoint, with data demonstrating a 100% rate of effective LAAC at 12 months post-procedure with peri-device flow < 5 mm; demonstrated an implant success rate of 98.8%; no patients experienced peri-procedural death, device embolization or pericardial effusion requiring cardiac surgery; 96.2% of patients were able to discontinue oral anticoagulation following their 45-day follow up
|Cardiac Dimensions Inc., of Kirkland, Wash.
|Carillon Mitral Contour system
|Right heart approach to transcatheter mitral valve repair; uses distal and proximal anchors connected by a shaping ribbon
|Treatment for functional mitral regurgitation
|Published a second individual patient data meta-analysis in the ESC Heart Failure Journal; showed significant improvement in 6-minute walk test distance and Kansas City Cardio-myopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) score at 1 and 12 months from baseline; more than 50% of the patients had improvements in KCCQ score of greater than 5 points at 12 months and a greater than 1 class improvement in New York Heart Association classification out to 12 months
|Lumithera Inc., of Poulsbo, Wash.
|Valeda Light Delivery system
|Provides photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment
|Treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patient
|Reported positive results from LIGHTSITE II, the prospective, double-masked, randomized, multicenter, EU post-marketing clinical trial with a duration of 10 months; the analysis included 32 eyes in the PBM group and 19 eyes in the sham-treatment group in the modified intent to treat group with at least 1 post-treatment visit and disease consistent with intermediate dry AMD; demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of best corrected visual acuity at 9 months from baseline (p < 0.02) in PBM-treated subjects; no safety issues were identified following 3 rounds of PBM treatment given at 4-month intervals
|Medcura Inc., of Riverdale, Md.
|R³ device
|Topical hm-P impregnated patch integrated into a wristband
|For radial closure after routine angiography
|50 consecutive subjects undergoing a diagnostic catheter-based cardiac procedure were enrolled in a study at the University of Chicago; the R³ device facilitated hemostasis, on average, in 41 minutes while causing no adverse events defined as clinically arterial occlusions, re-bleeding, re-admission, cutaneous discomfort or inflammation, or meaningful hematomas either on the day of the procedure or after follow-ups at 7 and 30 days; used post-procedural ultrasound to confirm that 100% of the enrolled subjects had full radial artery patency prior to a same-day discharge; results were published in Cardiovascular Catheterization and Interventions
|Pixium Vision SA, of Paris
|Prima system
|Sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant
|Improves vision in patients with atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration
|Reported successful implantation of first patient in the PRIMAvera pivotal trial; 38 patients will be enrolled in the open label, baseline-controlled, nonrandomized, multicenter, prospective, single-arm confirmatory trial; primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with an improvement of visual acuity of logMAR 0.2 or more from baseline to 12 month; study will include 3 years of follow up
|Protokinetix Inc., of Marietta, Ohio
|Anti-aging glycopeptide (AAGP)
|Therapeutic molecule
|Enhances stem cells for use in vision restoration after retina degeneration
|Study examined the benefit provided by AAGP to enable human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived retinal precursor cells transplanted to restore vision in an experimental model of blindness due to retina degeneration; cells transplanted without AAGP offered no benefits in electroretinography (ERG) or optokinetic tracking (OKT); AAGP treated cells showed 3-fold greater improvement in both ERG & OKT, with more transplanted cells surviving long-term in the retina; findings were published in the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
