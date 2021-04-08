Company Product Description Indication Status
Beigene Co. Ltd., of Beijing Tislelizumab IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Solid and hematologic cancer China's NMPA approved manufacturing of commercial supply for Chinese market at biologics facility in Guangzhou
Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV) Recombinant adenovirus type-5 vector vaccine COVID-19 infection Instituto de Salud Pública de Chile granted emergency use authorization of single-dose vaccine
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab CCR5 antagonist COVID-19 infection Drug provided to Philippine hospital under compassionate special permit for 28 people critically ill with infection 
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)  Trop-2-directed antibody/topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate Breast cancer FDA granted full approval to treat adults with unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative disease who received 2 or more systemic therapies
Immutep Ltd., of Sydney Eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321) LAG-3 protein Head and neck cancer FDA granted fast track designation to treat first-line recurrent/metastatic disease
Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe, unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Seffalair Spiromax/Bropair Spiromax (salmeterol xinafoate + fluticasone propionate) Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist + glucocorticoid receptor agonist Asthma EU granted marketing authorization as maintenance treatment for adults and adolescents 12 years and older

