|Beigene Co. Ltd., of Beijing
|Tislelizumab
|IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Solid and hematologic cancer
|China's NMPA approved manufacturing of commercial supply for Chinese market at biologics facility in Guangzhou
|Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China
|Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV)
|Recombinant adenovirus type-5 vector vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Instituto de Salud Pública de Chile granted emergency use authorization of single-dose vaccine
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Drug provided to Philippine hospital under compassionate special permit for 28 people critically ill with infection
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|Trop-2-directed antibody/topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate
|Breast cancer
|FDA granted full approval to treat adults with unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative disease who received 2 or more systemic therapies
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321)
|LAG-3 protein
|Head and neck cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation to treat first-line recurrent/metastatic disease
|Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe, unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Seffalair Spiromax/Bropair Spiromax (salmeterol xinafoate + fluticasone propionate)
|Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist + glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Asthma
|EU granted marketing authorization as maintenance treatment for adults and adolescents 12 years and older
