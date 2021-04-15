|Company
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Capsid assembly modulator
|Chronic hepatitis B
|Began dosing the first cohort
|Chinook Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|BION-1301
|Anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody
|IgA nephropathy
|Significantly reduced Gd-IgA1 levels in healthy volunteers
|Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|IDE-397
|Methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor
|Cancer harboring methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion
|First patient in
|Longeveron Inc., of Miami
|Lomecel-B
|Allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell
|Influenza
|Study completed testing immune response to vaccine in subjects with aging frailty, with top-line results expected in the third quarter of 2021
|Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin
|NOX-A12
|CXCL12 inhibitor
|Brain cancer
|Completed patient recruitment
|Panbela Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis
|SBP-101
|Polyamine metabolic inhibitor
|Metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|Partial clinical hold lifted
|Qlaris Bio Inc., of Wellesley, Mass.
|QLS-101
|Adenosine triphosphate-sensitive potassium channel modulator
|Glaucoma
|First patient enrolled
|Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney
|RECCE-327
|Bactericidal permeability protein inhibitor; outer membrane protein inhibitor
|Topical burns
|The phase I/II study was registered in the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry (ANZCTR); study will enroll 10 patients who will receive RECCE-327 daily for 14 days and 20 patients who will receive the drug 3 times per week for 2 weeks
|Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGX-121
|Gene therapy expressing iduronate-2-sulfatase
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type II
|Dosed first patient in cohort 3 with 2.0x10^11 genome copies per gram of brain mass, the highest planned dose in the ongoing phase I/II study
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|RGLS-4326
|Oligonucleotide designed to inhibit miR-17 and to preferentially target the kidney
|Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
|First cohort completed dosing
|Phase II
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Binds to the cap binding complex
|Moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
|Completed 16 weeks of induction treatment with different doses or placebo
|Afyx Therapeutics SA, of Copenhagen
|Rivelin Clobetasol
|Mucoadhesive patch designed to deliver clobetasol to lesions on wet tissue surfaces
|Oral lichen planus
|Demonstrated clinically significant results at 20-µg dose
|Anji Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Pradigastat
|Inhibitor of diacylglycerol acyl transferase 1
|Constipation
|Clinical sites added in the U.S. and China
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Motixafortide
|CXCR4 inhibitor
|Pancreatic adenocarcinoma
|Substantial improvement observed across all study endpoints, including overall survival, progression-free survival and overall response rate, in the most challenging patients
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Vosoritide
|Analogue of C-type natriuretic peptide
|Achondroplasia
|The mean (±SD) increase in annualized growth velocity observed over 60 months of treatment was 1.35 (±1.07) cm/year; there was an overall mean (±SD) increase in height Z-score (which measures the height deficit in standard deviations relative to the mean for age and gender-matched average stature children) at 60 months of 0.78 (±0.70) using the CDC standards for average stature children
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|Orally available, next-generation selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase
|Relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis
|Data, along with previously published data from cohort 1, show 30 mg once daily is the most appropriate dose for future trials
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|Vilobelimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting complement factor C5a
|Pyoderma gangraenosum
|Reached target enrollment of 18 patients across the 3 dose groups; interim results expected by the end of 2021 with final results expected in 2022
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami
|Molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801)
|Ribonucleoside analogue
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|An interim analysis of data from the phase II portion of the phase II/III Move-In trial concluded that the study was unlikely to demonstrate a clinical benefit; study is being discontinued
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami
|Molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801)
|Ribonucleoside analogue
|Outpatient COVID-19
|In the phase II portion of the phase II/III Move-Out study, the percentage of patients given molnupiravir who were hospitalized and/or died was lower than the percentage of patients given placebo; on recommendation of the data monitoring committee, enrollment criteria will be changed to symptom duration of 5 or fewer days before enrollment and participants will have at least 1 risk factor for progression to severe disease; plans to start enrolling patients in the phase III portion of the study by late April or early May
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|Recombinant protein vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Vaccine was added to the investigator-initiated Com-COV2 study of 1,050 adults 50 or older measuring immune system responses for 2 doses of the same vaccine compared to vaccination with 2 different vaccines
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Evrysdi (risdiplam)
|Survival of motor neuron 2 splicing modifier
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|More than twice as many babies (61% vs. 29%) were able to sit without support for at least 5 seconds after 24 months compared to 12 months of treatment
|Phase III
|Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Buparlisib (AN-2025)
|Pan-PI3K inhibitor
|Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|Treated first of approximately 500 patients in the Buran study testing buparlisib plus paclitaxel; primary endpoint is overall survival
|Covis Pharma BV, of Luxembourg
|Alvesco (ciclesonide)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Non-hospitalized COVID-19
|In the 400-patient study, 70.6% of patients taking Alvesco and 63.5% of patients taking placebo had an improved time to alleviation of COVID-19 related symptoms (p=0.5502); Alvesco produced a 70% reduction in subsequent emergency department visits or hospital admissions for reasons attributable to COVID-19 by day 30 compared to a 30% reduction for placebo (p=0.0301)
|SK Life Science Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|Cenobamate
|Inhibits voltage-gated sodium currents
|Uncontrolled partial-onset seizures
|In the C021 study, 33.9% of the 177 patients who remained on cenobamate had sustained seizure freedom for at least 12 months as of their last clinic visit; 46.9% of patients were seizure-free for at least 1 year at any time during the follow-up; 25% of patients discontinued all of their concomitant anti-seizure medications
|Urovant Sciences Inc., a unit of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Gemtesa (vibegron)
|Beta-3 adrenergic agonist
|Overactive bladder
|Data from the Empowur trial and its extension study published in the Journal of Urology showed the least squares mean change from baseline to week 52 in micturitions was ?2.4 for Gemtesa compared to ?2 for tolterodine; urge urinary incontinence episodes was ?2.2 for Gemtesa compared to ?1.7 for tolterodine (p <0.05); incontinence episodes was ?2.5 for Gemtesa compared to ?1.9 for tolterodine (p <0.05)
