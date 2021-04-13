|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqcross
|Full suite of universal transseptal crossing devices
|For use in left atrium electrophysiology and structural heart procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Hemanext Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Hemanext One
|System limits oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment
|For the processing and storage of red blood cells to be used in transfusion therapy
|Received the CE mark
|Lumiradx UK Ltd., of London
|Lumiradx SARS-CoV-2 RNA Star Complete
|Molecular diagnostic that uses qSTAR amplification
|Qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens
|Received reissued FDA emergency use authorization to include improved limit of detection and additional PCR system validations
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.