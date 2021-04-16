|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution)
|PGF2 alpha agonist
|Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the drug
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate)
|Activate the nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 pathway
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|China’s National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Company requested FDA revoke the emergency use authorization for the drug as a monotherapy due to emergence of variants
|Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm
|Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide)
|Peptide-drug conjugate targeting aminopeptidases
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|Submitted conditional marketing authorization to the EMA
|Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen
|Chiauranib (CS-2164)
|Aurora B/VEGFRs/CSF1R inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase Ib/II study of chiauranib as a monotherapy in 24 to 36 patients
Notes
