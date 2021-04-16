Company Product Description Indication Status
Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) PGF2 alpha agonist  Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the drug
Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) Activate the nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 pathway Relapsing multiple sclerosis China’s National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Bamlanivimab Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Company requested FDA revoke the emergency use authorization for the drug as a monotherapy due to emergence of variants
Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) Peptide-drug conjugate targeting aminopeptidases Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma Submitted conditional marketing authorization to the EMA
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen Chiauranib (CS-2164) Aurora B/VEGFRs/CSF1R inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer FDA cleared the IND for a phase Ib/II study of chiauranib as a monotherapy in 24 to 36 patients

