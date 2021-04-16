Company Product Description Indication Status
Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, of Greensboro, N.C. Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test Portable test instrument that uses a microfluidic cartridge and Bulk Acoustic Wave biosensors For the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid viral antigens from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swab specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Seigla Medical Inc., of Buffalo, Minn. Liquid Guide catheter extension For use in coronary and peripheral vasculature interventions Received the CE mark

Notes

