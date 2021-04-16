|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, of Greensboro, N.C.
|Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test
|Portable test instrument that uses a microfluidic cartridge and Bulk Acoustic Wave biosensors
|For the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid viral antigens from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Seigla Medical Inc., of Buffalo, Minn.
|Liquid
|Guide catheter extension
|For use in coronary and peripheral vasculature interventions
|Received the CE mark
|
