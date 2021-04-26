|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Brainsway Ltd., of Jerusalem
|Deep TMS system
|Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device
|Treatment of major depressive disorder
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for Theta Burst 3-minute protocol
|Lucira Health Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Lucira Check It COVID-19 test kit
|Molecular diagnostic for self testing
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received interim order authorization from Health Canada
|Neurolutions Inc., of Santa Cruz, Calif.
|Ipsihand upper extremity rehabilitation system
|Includes a wearable robotic exoskeleton that is worn over the patient's hand and wrist, a tablet computer, and an EEG-based biometric headset
|For use in chronic stroke patients to facilitate muscle re-education
|U.S. FDA granted de novo market authorization
|Phoenix Cardiac Devices Inc., of Cary, N.C.
|BACE
|Basal annuloplasty of the cardia externally (BACE) surgical device
|Treatment of functional mitral regurgitation
|Received the CE mark
|Speedx Pty. Ltd., of Sydney
|Plexpcr SARS-CoV-2
|2-gene test compatible with 96- or 384-well qPCR systems
|Detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE-IVD marking
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.