Company Product Description Indication Status

Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif. Tenapanor Sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor Chronic kidney disease on dialysis FDA extended the PDUFA target action date to July 29, 2021, following the submission of additional analyses to help the agency better understand the clinical data

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Orladeyo (berotralstat) Kallikrein inhibitor Hereditary angioedema prophylaxis European Commission approved the drug

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif. Vosoritide Analogue of C-type natriuretic peptide Achondroplasia After submission of 2-year data from the phase III extension study to supplement the NDA, the FDA extended the review; new PDUFA target action date is Nov. 20, 2021

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec Gene therapy expressing factor VIII Severe hemophilia A Expects to submit the BLA in the second quarter of 2022

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York Comirnaty mRNA based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Submitted a variation to the conditional marketing authorization to the EMA to request an extension of the indication for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Surgically resected, high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma FDA accepted the sBLA for the adjuvant treatment of patients based on results from the CheckMate-274 trial; FDA granted the application priority review and assigned a PDUFA goal date of Sept. 3, 2021

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J. Treakisym (bendamustine hydrochloride) PARP modulator Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Japan's PMDA approved the ready-to-dilute liquid formulation in combination with rituximab

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, of London Kloxxado nasal spray 8 mg Naloxone hydrochloride Known or suspected opioid overdose FDA approved it for adult and pediatric patients; it contains twice as much naloxone per spray as Narcan nasal spray 4 mg (Emergent Biosolutions Inc.), approved in November 2015

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Raritan, N.J., part of Johnson & Johnson, and Legend Biotech Corp., of Somerset, N.J. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel B-cell maturation antigen-targeted CAR T therapy Relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma Submitted an MAA to the EMA

Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark Tralokinumab Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13 Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis As part of its review of the BLA, FDA issued a CRL “request[ing] additional data relating to a device component of tralokinumab”; FDA did not request any new data on the clinical efficacy or safety

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. PRAX-562 Small-molecule selective persistent sodium current blocker SCN2A development and epileptic encephalopathy FDA granted orphan drug designation

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc., of Elk City, Idaho Stem cell product Regenerative-based therapeutic Chronic traumatic encephalopathy Received written communication from FDA regarding its IND application; FDA requested several changes to the IND and clarifications centered around manufacturing, delivery and monitoring of the cellular product before patient treatment can be initiated, including an appropriate staggering period between the first several subjects and potentially excluding pediatric patients

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Chicago Ogluo (glucagon) injection Peptide hormone Severe hypoglycemia U.K.'s MHRA approved it for the treatment of adults, adolescents and children, 2 and older, with diabetes mellitus