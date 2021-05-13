Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Allay Therapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. ATX-101 Ultra-sustained release formulation of the analgesic bupivacaine Pain after total knee arthroplasty Patients in the phase Ib/IIa study given 1,500 mg of ATX-101 took between half to two-thirds less opioids than a typical patient over 14 days; 80% were off opioids at day 14, compared to approximately 50% for the historical standard of care; plans to start a phase IIb study in 2021

Exscientia Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan DSP-0038 5-HT2A receptor antagonist; 5-HT1A receptor agonist Alzheimer’s disease psychosis Plans to run a phase I study testing whether DSP-0038 improves antipsychotic effects associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, including agitation, aggression, anxiety and depression

Goldfinch Bio., of Cambridge, Mass. GFB-024 Peripherally restricted cannabinoid inverse agonist monoclonal antibody Severe insulin-resistant diabetic nephropathy with CB1 pathway overactivation Dosed first of up to 56 overweight and obese healthy volunteers in the study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of GFB-024; study also includes a cohort of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus to test pharmacokinetics and safety of repeat doses

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Mavorixafor CXCR4 antagonist Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia Mavorixafor plus Imbruvica (ibrutinib, Abbvie Inc./Johnson & Johnson) produced declines in IgM after 1 28-day cycle in 6 of 7 patients; in the 4 patients who received 3 or more cycles, IgM levels decreased by a median of 51%; all 4 showed an increase in peripheral white blood cells

Phase II

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Tezepelumab Thymic stromal lymphopoietin ligand inhibitor Asthma Cascade mechanistic trial in people with moderate to severe disease showed study drug reduced eosinophils in airway tissue vs. placebo across subgroups of baseline blood eosinophil count, FeNO level and allergic status and was associated with reduction in airway hyper-responsiveness vs. placebo; The New England Journal of Medicine published phase III Navigator data reporting superiority across primary and key secondary endpoints; additional data from phase III Source trial showed number of patients who achieved ≥90% reduction in daily oral corticosteroid dose was 54.1% for study drug vs. 46.1% for placebo

Azurx Bio Pharma Inc., of Delray Beach, Fla. MS-1819 Recombinant lipase Severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis Interim analysis of first 18 patients showed MS-1819 plus porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy improved the Coefficient of Fat Absorption by an average of 5.9 points from baseline; top-line data from all 20 patients expected in the second quarter of 2021

Gemini Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. GEM-103 Full-length recombinant complement factor H Wet age-related macular degeneration Completed enrollment in the phase IIa study; top-line data expected in late 2021

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Dual PDE3/4 inhibitor COVID-19 Enrollment in the 120-patient study exceeds 70%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Carlos, Calif. Lifileucel Autologous, centrally manufactured tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes Metastatic melanoma As published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology , the 66 patients treated with lifileucel had an objective response rate of 36%, including 2 complete responses and 22 partial responses; disease control rate was 80%; median duration of response wasn’t met after 18.7-month median study follow-up

Pure Green Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Bloomfield, Mich. Water-soluble CBD sublingual tablets CBD Diabetic patients with moderate to severe neuropathic pain Confirmatory double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in both average pain (p<0.001) and highest pain scores (p<0.001) vs. placebo; statistically significant improvement in quality of life and clinically significant improvements in sleep quality and anxiety

Phase III

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C. Macimorelin Ghrelin receptor agonist Growth hormone deficiency Pivotal Detect-Trial initiated in at least 80 children with suspected GHD to test agent's ability to diagnose childhood-onset disease

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) PD-1 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer Pivotal Keynote-522 combination trial with chemotherapy preoperatively (neoadjuvant) and as single agent (adjuvant) after surgery met co-primary endpoint of event-free survival vs. neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone in people with high-risk early stage disease after previously meeting endpoint of pathological complete response

Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark Semaglutide (2.4 mg once-weekly subcutaneous) GLP-1 agonist Obesity 43.8% of participants in phase IIIa Step program achieved clinically meaningful improvement in weight-related quality of life score at week 68 and 51.2% vs. 32.9% for placebo had increased weight-related physical function score indicating improvements in daily physical activities

Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., of Naarden, the Netherlands Pridopidine S1R agonist Huntington's disease Proof-HD trial enrolled 120 participants on schedule, reaching 25% of goal, and remains on target to complete enrollment by fourth quarter of 2021

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Libtayo (cemiplimab) PD-1 inhibitor Cervical cancer In overall population with recurrent/metastatic disease, study drug (n=304) vs. chemotherapy (n=304) resulted in 31% reduction in risk of death (1-sided p=0.00011), 25% reduction in disease progression (1-sided p=0.00048); overall response rate was 16% (1-sided p=0.00004) vs. 6% with chemotherapy (n=19); Libtayo also showed improved overall survival in squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma subgroups

Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai SHR-0302 JAK1 inhibitor Atopic dermatitis First of 330 participants 12 and older with moderate to severe disease dosed in trial evaluating 4 mg or 8 mg vs. placebo for up to 52 weeks