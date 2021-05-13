Company Product Description Indication Status

Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Acqcross Universal transseptal crossing devices For use in electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, such as atrial fibrillation ablation, left atrial appendage occlusions and transcatheter mitral valve repair Received the CE mark

Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Acqguide Max and Vue Large bore delivery sheaths Facilitates catheter positioning Received the CE mark

Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Acqmap 3D imaging and mapping catheter Provides visualization/navigation in electrophysiology procedures Received the CE mark

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD Onclarity HPV assay Molecular assay for BD Viper LT and BD Cor systems Detects and identifies 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types in a single analysis; provides genotyping information from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening purposes Received the CE mark for self collection

Crannmed Ltd., of Galway, Ireland Embosure Microspheres Resorbable embolic particles Treats pain associated with knee osteoarthritis U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C. Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR test home collection kit Molecular assay with at-home collection system Detects nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 Received expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include ages 2-17

Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass. Therox Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO 2 ) therapy Delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after successful revascularization Treatment of patients presenting with ST-elevation myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock U.S. FDA has approved an investigational device exemption for a randomized prospective study to assess feasibility; the ISO SHOCK study will randomize 60 patients in 20 sites across the U.S.