|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqcross
|Universal transseptal crossing devices
|For use in electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, such as atrial fibrillation ablation, left atrial appendage occlusions and transcatheter mitral valve repair
|Received the CE mark
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqguide Max and Vue
|Large bore delivery sheaths
|Facilitates catheter positioning
|Received the CE mark
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqmap
|3D imaging and mapping catheter
|Provides visualization/navigation in electrophysiology procedures
|Received the CE mark
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Onclarity HPV assay
|Molecular assay for BD Viper LT and BD Cor systems
|Detects and identifies 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types in a single analysis; provides genotyping information from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening purposes
|Received the CE mark for self collection
|Crannmed Ltd., of Galway, Ireland
|Embosure Microspheres
|Resorbable embolic particles
|Treats pain associated with knee osteoarthritis
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C.
|Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR test home collection kit
|Molecular assay with at-home collection system
|Detects nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include ages 2-17
|Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass.
|Therox Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO2) therapy
|Delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after successful revascularization
|Treatment of patients presenting with ST-elevation myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock
|U.S. FDA has approved an investigational device exemption for a randomized prospective study to assess feasibility; the ISO SHOCK study will randomize 60 patients in 20 sites across the U.S.
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.