Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael Valoctocogene roxaparvovec Gene therapy expressing Factor VIII Hemophilia A In the phase I/II study, after 5 years and 4 years of follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, respectively, all participants in both cohorts remain off prophylactic factor VIII treatment; mean annualized bleed rate (ABR) in year 5 for the 6e13-vg/kg cohort was 0.7 with a 95% reduction in ABR and a 96% reduction in factor VIII use through 5 years compared to baseline; mean ABR in year 4 for the 4e13-vg/kg cohort was 1.7 with a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 92% and factor VIII use reduction of 95% through 4 years, compared to baseline

Immunocore Holdings plc., of Oxfordshire, U.K. IMC-I109V Bispecific protein immunotherapy Chronic hepatitis B virus infection Treated first patient in the study of HLA-A*02:01-positive patients who are noncirrhotic, hepatitis B antigen-negative and virally suppressed

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Sosei Group Corp., of Tokyo PF-07258669 MC4 receptor antagonist Anorexia First healthy participant dosed in trial testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of PF-07258669

Silence Therapeutics plc, of London SLN-124 siRNA targeting TMPRSS6 Thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome In the Gemini study of healthy volunteers, SLN-124 produced up to approximately a 4-fold increase in average hepcidin and a 50% reduction in plasma iron levels; the phase I Gemini II study in patients is ongoing

Phase II

Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Sotatercept Bone morphogenetic protein-11 ligand inhibitor Pulmonary arterial hypertension Preliminary data from first 10 of 21 participants with advanced disease in Spectra trial showed improvements in primary endpoint of peak oxygen uptake or VO2 max and in secondary endpoints, including ventilatory efficiency, total workload and arteriovenous oxygen content; 6MWD increased by average of 72.4 meters from baseline to week 24 in 9 people with data

Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Sotatercept Bone morphogenetic protein-11 ligand inhibitor Pulmonary arterial hypertension Interim results from open-label extension of Pulsar trial showed maintained or enhanced responses with study drug across multiple endpoints at week 48, including 6MWD and WHO functional class, and reductions in levels of amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide

Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna APN-01 (alunacedase alfa) rhACE2 stimulator COVID-19 Agent set for inclusion in publicly funded adaptive U.S. Activ-4d RAAS trial, expected to begin in second quarter of 2021

CNS Pharmaceuticals AG Inc., of Houston Berubicin Topoisomerase II inhibitor Glioblastoma Enrollment of about 210 adults with recurrent disease opened in potentially pivotal adaptive study; primary endpoint is overall survival, with pre-planned futility analysis after about 30% to 50% of planned participants complete primary endpoint at 6 months

Phase III

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Fasenra (benralizumab) IL-5 receptor antagonist Asthma Meltemi open-label extension trial showed drug was well-tolerated for up to 5 years, with long-term safety profile consistent with previous phase III trials in adults with severe disease

Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco Omecamtiv mecarbil Myosin stimulator Heart failure Secondary analysis of Galactic-HF trial, published simultaneously in Journal of American College of Cardiology , showed effect of study drug on primary composite endpoint of heart failure events or cardiovascular death vs. placebo was consistent across most prespecified subgroups, with progressively larger treatment effect with decreasing ejection fraction (interaction p=0.004)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Exton, Pa. Tilsotolimod TLR-9 agonist Melanoma Illuminate-301 combination trial with Yervoy (ipilimumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) vs. ipilimumab alone in people with anti-PD-1-refractory advanced disease halted; company reported in March 2021 that trial missed primary endpoint of objective response rate

Veru Inc., of Miami Sabizabulin (VERU-111) Tubulin alpha/beta inhibitor COVID-19 First of 300 participants hospitalized with infection and at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome enrolled; primary efficacy endpoint is proportion who die on study up to day 60

Phase IV

Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium Jyseleca (filgotinib) JAK1 inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis First of 1,500 participants with moderate to severe disease enrolled in Filosophy European real-world outcomes study that will include patient-reported outcomes data captured by mobile device technology