|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|Autologous CAR T
|T cells targeting follicle stimulating hormone receptor
|Ovarian cancer
|FDA requested additional information before clearing the IND, which the company and its partner, Moffitt Cancer Center, expect to provide within approximately 30 days
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|Sacituzumab govitecan
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting TROP-2
|Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer after 2 or more prior systemic therapies, at least 1 of them for metastatic disease
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration granted a priority review for the marketing application
|Gamadelta Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|GDX-012
|Allogeneic variable delta 1 gamma-delta T-cell therapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study testing the safety, tolerability and antileukemic activity of GDX-012; agency also granted orphan drug designation
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Proxalutamide (GT-0918)
|Nonsteroidal antiandrogen
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase III study of male and female patients hospitalized with COVID-19; FDA also agreed to the addition of female patients to the phase III study in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19
|Mind Medicine Inc., of Basel, Switzerland
|Mescaline
|Serotonergic hallucinogen
|Healthy volunteers
|Swiss ethics committee approved the phase I study, which is scheduled to start in May 2020; study will use a crossover design with 6 different dosing conditions
|Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Xadago (safinamide)
|Inhibitor of dopamine reuptake, MAO-B and glutamate release
|Parkinson's disease
|Received additional paragraph IV notice letters regarding the submission by a generic manufacturer of an abbreviated NDA to the FDA
|Omeros Corp., of Seattle
|Narsoplimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2
|Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy
|FDA classified the submission of additional requested information as a major amendment and extended the PDUFA target action date to Oct. 17, 2021
|Propella Therapeutics Inc., of Pittsboro, N.C.
|PRL-02 (abiraterone decanoate)
|Prodrug of the androgen biosynthesis inhibitor abiraterone
|Metastatic prostate cancer
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/IIa study scheduled to start in June 2021; phase I dose-escalation portion will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary clinical activity of PRL-02
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik Light
|Adenovirus serotype number 26-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua approved the single-dose vaccine
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|COVI-MSC
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|Hospitalized COVID-19 with acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Brazilian health regulatory agency cleared the start of a 100-patient phase II study
|Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|TN-201
|Adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy
|Genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
