Company Product Description Indication Status

Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif. Autologous CAR T T cells targeting follicle stimulating hormone receptor Ovarian cancer FDA requested additional information before clearing the IND, which the company and its partner, Moffitt Cancer Center, expect to provide within approximately 30 days

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai Sacituzumab govitecan Antibody-drug conjugate targeting TROP-2 Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer after 2 or more prior systemic therapies, at least 1 of them for metastatic disease Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration granted a priority review for the marketing application

Gamadelta Therapeutics Ltd., of London GDX-012 Allogeneic variable delta 1 gamma-delta T-cell therapy Acute myeloid leukemia FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study testing the safety, tolerability and antileukemic activity of GDX-012; agency also granted orphan drug designation

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China Proxalutamide (GT-0918) Nonsteroidal antiandrogen COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a phase III study of male and female patients hospitalized with COVID-19; FDA also agreed to the addition of female patients to the phase III study in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19

Mind Medicine Inc., of Basel, Switzerland Mescaline Serotonergic hallucinogen Healthy volunteers Swiss ethics committee approved the phase I study, which is scheduled to start in May 2020; study will use a crossover design with 6 different dosing conditions

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, of Milan, Italy Xadago (safinamide) Inhibitor of dopamine reuptake, MAO-B and glutamate release Parkinson's disease Received additional paragraph IV notice letters regarding the submission by a generic manufacturer of an abbreviated NDA to the FDA

Omeros Corp., of Seattle Narsoplimab Monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy FDA classified the submission of additional requested information as a major amendment and extended the PDUFA target action date to Oct. 17, 2021

Propella Therapeutics Inc., of Pittsboro, N.C. PRL-02 (abiraterone decanoate) Prodrug of the androgen biosynthesis inhibitor abiraterone Metastatic prostate cancer FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/IIa study scheduled to start in June 2021; phase I dose-escalation portion will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary clinical activity of PRL-02

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik Light Adenovirus serotype number 26-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua approved the single-dose vaccine

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego COVI-MSC Mesenchymal stem cells Hospitalized COVID-19 with acute respiratory distress syndrome Brazilian health regulatory agency cleared the start of a 100-patient phase II study

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco TN-201 Adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy Genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy FDA granted orphan drug designation